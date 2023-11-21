My Daughter Left the Nest and Returned an S-Rank Adventurer Anime Casts Lynn, Yoshino Nanjō

The official website for the television anime of MOJIKAKIYA 's My Daughter Left the Nest and Returned an S-Rank Adventurer ( Bōkensha ni Naritai to Miyako ni Deteitta Musume ga S-rank ni Natteta ) light novel series revealed two more cast members on Tuesday. The two new characters, which will appear in the eighth episode on Thursday, are the women Angeline chose as potential brides for her father.

The two new cast are:

Lynn as Yūri, a former AAA rank adventurer

© 門司柿家/アース・スター エンターテイメント/Sランク娘製作委員会

Yoshino Nanjō as Rosetta, a sister at the orphanage where Anessa and Miriam grew up

© 門司柿家/アース・スター エンターテイメント/Sランク娘製作委員会

© 門司柿家/アース・スター エンターテイメント/Sランク娘製作委員会

The anime debuted early on September 28 onandbefore premiering on October 5 on

Takeshi Mori ( Otaku no Video , Vandread , The Skull Man ) is serving as the chief director, and Naoki Murata is directing the anime at Typhoon Graphics . Yūichirō Momose ( So I'm a Spider, So What? , Infinite Dendrogram ) is overseeing the series scripts, and Jun Shibata ( Ninja Nonsense , The Skull Man ) is designing the characters and serving as chief animation director.

Yoshino Nanjō performs the anime's opening theme song "Sen" (Flash of Light). Nagi Yanagi performs the anime's ending theme song "homeward journey."

J-Novel Club is releasing the light novel series in English, and it describes the series:

The life of an adventurer isn't always a glamorous one. Belgrieve finds this out the hard way when a deadly encounter robs him of his leg and the ability to pursue his dreams not long after setting off for fame and fortune. But fate isn't finished with this retired adventurer!

While gathering herbs in the wilderness, he discovers an abandoned baby girl and names her Angeline after deciding to raise her as his own. Angeline grows up to become a top-tier adventurer in her own right, yet after venturing out into the world and making a name for herself, fame, fortune, and power hold no allure for the accomplished S-rank adventurer: her heartfelt wish is for nothing more than to see her father again.

MOJIKAKIYA launched the web novels on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in 2017, and ended the series in 2020. Earth Star Entertainment published the 11th and final light novel volume in November 2021. Kū Urushibara is drawing a manga adaptation.