Sonic Dream Team Mobile Game Streams Animated Intro

Game debuts on Apple Arcade on December 5

The Sonic Dream Team game streamed the animated intro for the upcoming Apple Arcade game on Tuesday. The video shows Sonic and friends facing off against Dr. Eggman with their various powers.

The official Twitter account for Sonic revealed the game on November 1, as well as the release date of December 5.

The game will debut exclusively for Apple Arcade, available on iOS 13, tvOS 13, iPadOS 13, and macOS Catalina or later.

Sega released Sonic Superstars for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC on October 17.

The game hearkens to classic 2D platforming games in the series, and features Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy Rose as playable characters. The game has both a single player mode and a cooperative mode for up to four players.