News
Eufonius Composer Hajime Kikuchi Passes Away at 44

posted on by Egan Loo
Vocalist riya: Band was preparing to mark 20th anniversary

The eufonius musical unit's vocalist and lyricist riya reported on her X (formerly Twitter) account on Thursday that the band's composer Hajime Kikuchi (standing left in the photograph) passed away due to acute heart failure on November 16. He was 44. His family held a private service.

In her message, riya noted that the band members had just decided to mark the 20th anniversary of their 2004 debut and were busy preparing to commemorate the occasion.

The band was involved in the soundtracks of many anime titles, including True Tears, Clannad, Futakoi, Polyphonica, Himawari, Noein - to your other self, Yosuga no Sora, Bungaku Shōjo, and Kokoro Connect.

Source: riya's X (formerly Twitter) account

