Variety: Boichi's Origin Manga Gets Film Adaptation

© Boichi, Kodansha

Entertainment news website Variety reported on Wednesday thatis working with new production company Majestic Limited for a feature film based on'smanga.

Josh Boone, Danny Chan, and Darius Shahmir are the founders of Majestic Limited.

Boichi ( Dr. Stone ) launched the series in Young Magazine in September 2016 and ended it in February 2019. The manga's 10th and final compiled book volume shipped in Japan in June 2019. The manga got a special chapter titled Origin Gaiden that same month.

Kodansha USA licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Tokyo, 2048. Japan is now connected to the entire northern hemisphere by the Eurasian Railroad, and all manner of crime and vice pour into the megalopolis at its eastern terminus. Little do the people know that inhuman beings live among us, however--robots with high-level AI, who will kill to survive. Only one 'man' can stop them –their prototype: ORIGIN .

Boichi ( Sun-Ken Rock ) and Inagaki (author of Eyeshield 21 ) launched the Dr. Stone manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in March 2017. The manga entered its final arc in September 2021, and the series ended in March 2022.

Source: Variety (Patrick Frater)