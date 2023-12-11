Hot Gimmick's Miki Aihara Launches Honey Hunt Spinoff Manga

Hot Gimmick creator Miki Aihara revealed on Twitter on December 4 she is launching a spinoff manga of her Honey Hunt series titled Ore wa Idol wo Yametai ( I want to quit being an idol ) in the February issue of Shogakukan 's Cheese! magazine. The issue goes on sale on December 22. The Cmoa website is hosting the first three chapters digitally.

Image via Miki Aihara's Twitter

Aihara also announced her From Five to Nine ( Go-ji kara Ku-ji made ) spinoff manga, Elevator Orite Hidari: Five to Nine Next Door (Left When You Get Off the Elevator: Five to Nine Next Door), will move to Cheese! beginning with the next chapter.

Image via Amazon Japan © Miki Aihara, Shogakukan

Honey Hunt

The media is abuzz when word gets out that Yura's mega-famous parents are splitting up. Already accustomed to the daily pressure of being the child of celebrities, Yura explodes in a frustrated rant against her parents--and her heated words end up being broadcasted live on national TV! When a powerful talent scout hears her impassioned declaration, he offers to represent her. The door to showbiz is now flung open for this timid wallflower--will she try to become an actress in her own right?

publishesin English and describes the story:

Aihara started Honey Hunt in Shogakukan 's Cheese! magazine in 2006. The series has been on hiatus since 2009. Shogakukan shipped the sixth volume in December 2009. Viz shipped the sixth volume in December 2010.

The manga ran in Viz 's Shojo Beat anthology from September 2008 until Viz stopped the publication in July 2009.

Aihara ( Honey Hunt , Hot Gimmick , Tokyo Boys & Girls ) launched From Five to Nine ( Go-ji kara Ku-ji made ) in Shogakukan 's Cheese! magazine in January 2010 after publishing a one-shot in 2009, and ended it in March 2020. Shogakukan published the manga's 16th and final compiled book volume in April 2020. The series' spinoff Elevator Orite Hidari: Five to Nine Next Door launched in 2020. Shogakukan shipped the second volume in October 2022.