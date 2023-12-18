Shy Anime Gets 2nd Season

The official website for the anime adaptation of Bukimi Miki 's SHY manga announced on Monday that the series will get a second season.

Miki shared an illustration to commemorate the announcement:

The website also revealed two cast members who appeared in the first season's 12th and final episode on Monday:

Shunichi Toki as Doki

Saori Hayami as Inori

The anime's first Blu-ray Disc volume will get a limited edition including a mini-manga by Miki on March 27, 2024.

The anime debuted in Japan on October 2 on and other networks. is streaming the anime as it airs, and it is also streaming an English

Masaomi Andō ( Astra Lost in Space , Scum's Wish , School-Live! ) directed the series at studio 8-Bit ( Blue Lock , Encouragement of Climb ). Kōsaku Taniguchi was the assistant director, Yasuhiro Nakanishi wrote and oversaw the series scripts, Yūichi Tanaka was the main character designer, and Hinako Tsubakiyama composed the music. MindaRyn performs the opening theme song "Shiny Girl."

Yen Press is releasing the manga series in English, and it describes the story:

Earth was on the brink of a third World War when super-powered individuals came forth from each country around the globe, ending the conflict and ushering in a new era of relative peace. Among those heroes, Japan is represented by a timid young girl known as “Shy.” She may spend more time worrying about her own shortcomings than she does battling villains, but she'll show the world that despite it all she still has the heart of a hero!

Miki first published Shy in the Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine as a one-shot manga in January 2017, and then began serializing the manga in the same magazine in August 2019. The manga's 22nd compiled book volume shipped in Japan on December 7.