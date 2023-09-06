Shy Anime Unveils Promo Video, Additional Cast, October 2 Premiere

The official website for the anime adaptation of Bukimi Miki 's SHY manga revealed on Thursday a new promotional video, additional cast for Amalareiks organization members, and October 2 premiere. The video previews the opening theme song "Shiny Girl" by MindaRyn .

The newly announced cast includes:

The anime will debut on October 2 at 24:00 JST (effectively, October 3) onand other networks.will stream the anime as it airs.

Voice actress Shino Shimoji ( Aikatsu! , Hakumei and Mikochi ) will play Teru Momijiyama, also known as Shy.

The cast also includes:

) is directing the series at studio).is the assistant director,is writing and overseeing the series scripts,is the main character designer, andis composing the music.

Yen Press is releasing the series in English, and it describes the story:

Earth was on the brink of a third World War when super-powered individuals came forth from each country around the globe, ending the conflict and ushering in a new era of relative peace. Among those heroes, Japan is represented by a timid young girl known as “Shy.” She may spend more time worrying about her own shortcomings than she does battling villains, but she'll show the world that despite it all she still has the heart of a hero!

Miki first published Shy in the Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine as a one-shot manga in January 2017, and then began serializing the manga in the same magazine in August 2019. The manga's 20th compiled book volume shipped in Japan on August 8.



