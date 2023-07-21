Crunchyroll to Stream Shy, Fluffy Paradise Anime; 3 One Piece Films

Crunchyroll announced at its panel at San Diego Comic Con on Thursday that it will stream the Shy and Fluffy Paradise anime worldwide excluding Asia.

The company also revealed that it will stream the 2016 film One Piece Film Gold , the 2019 film One Piece Stampede , and the 2022 film One Piece Film Red starting on July 27. The three films will be available in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Crunchyroll began streaming the first 976 episodes of the English dub of One Piece on July 5. The next batch of English-dubbed episodes will launch on July 25, consisting of episodes 977 - 988 (Season 14 Voyage 8). The English dub of One Piece is available in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa.

The anime adaptation of Bukimi Miki 's SHY manga will premiere in October.

Masaomi Andō ( Astra Lost in Space , Scum's Wish , School-Live! ) is directing the series at studio 8-Bit ( Blue Lock , Encouragement of Climb ). Kōsaku Taniguchi is the assistant director, Yasuhiro Nakanishi is writing and overseeing the series scripts, Yūichi Tanaka is the main character designer, and Hinako Tsubakiyama is composing the music. MindaRyn is performing the opening theme song "Shiny Girl."

Yen Press is releasing the series in English, and it describes the story:

Earth was on the brink of a third World War when super-powered individuals came forth from each country around the globe, ending the conflict and ushering in a new era of relative peace. Among those heroes, Japan is represented by a timid young girl known as “Shy.” She may spend more time worrying about her own shortcomings than she does battling villains, but she'll show the world that despite it all she still has the heart of a hero!

Miki first published Shy in the Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine as a one-shot manga in January 2017, and then began serializing the manga in the same magazine in August 2019.



Crunchyroll stated it will stream Fluffy Paradise in January 2024. The anime is currently slated to premiere in Japan in 2024. The anime adapts Yuriko Takagami 's Fluffy Paradise — the manga adaptation of Himawari and Kirouran 's Isekai de Mofumofu Nadenade Suru Tameni Ganbattemasu (literally, I'll Try My Best So I Can Pet and Pat in Another World) light novel series.

Jun'ichi Kitamura (episode director on Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear , My Wife is the Student Council President ) is directing the anime at EMT Squared , Deko Akao ( After the Rain , Noragami ) is in charge of the series scripts, and Asami Miyazaki (key animation on Inazuma Eleven , animation director on Major 2nd , Kaiketsu Zorori ) is designing the characters.

Takagami launched the manga adaptation of the novels on Futabasha 's Gaugau Monster website and app in 2017. Coolmic is publishing the manga in English digitally under the title Fluffy Paradise . The company describes the series:

Midori Akitsu (27 years old), ends up in another world after dying from overwork?! I got reincarnated in another world after God blessed me with a special ability. This ability is "to be loved by non-human beings." Huh?! Meaning that humans might not like me, but all the fluffy animals will love me? Whoaaa! I get to pet a white tiger and dragons to my heart's [content]! After being reborn as Néma, the youngest daughter of a top class noble family, I'm doing my best for the survival of humanity (?) while enjoying this world's fluffiness.

Himawari launched the novel series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in 2012, and the series is ongoing. Cross Infinite World is releasing the novels in English.