Crunchyroll Reveals English Dub Casts, Staff for Shy, MF Ghost Anime

revealed the English cast and staff for the anime adaptations of's manga, and's manga, on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

The first episode of the Shy English dub will launch on October 16.

The English dub cast are:

English dub staff includes:

The anime debuted in Japan on October 2 on TV Tokyo and other networks. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs.

Masaomi Andō ( Astra Lost in Space , Scum's Wish , School-Live! ) is directing the series at studio 8-Bit ( Blue Lock , Encouragement of Climb ). Kōsaku Taniguchi is the assistant director, Yasuhiro Nakanishi is writing and overseeing the series scripts, Yūichi Tanaka is the main character designer, and Hinako Tsubakiyama is composing the music.

Yen Press is releasing the manga series in English, and it describes the story:

Earth was on the brink of a third World War when super-powered individuals came forth from each country around the globe, ending the conflict and ushering in a new era of relative peace. Among those heroes, Japan is represented by a timid young girl known as “Shy.” She may spend more time worrying about her own shortcomings than she does battling villains, but she'll show the world that despite it all she still has the heart of a hero!

Miki first published Shy in the Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine as a one-shot manga in January 2017, and then began serializing the manga in the same magazine in August 2019. The manga's 21st compiled book volume shipped in Japan on October 6.

dub

MF Ghost

The Englishofanime's first episode will premiere on Sunday.

The anime's English dub cast includes:

Staff for the English dub are:

The anime premiered on October 1 on the Tokyo MX , BS11 , and RKB Mainichi Broadcasting channel. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.

Tomohito Naka ( Initial D Legend 2: Racer , Initial D Legend 3: Dream , Sword Gai: The Animation ) is directing the anime at his studio Felix Film . Kenichi Yamashita ( Ketsuekigata-kun! , Actually, I Am… ) is in charge of the series scripts, and writing them with Akihiko Inari . Naoyuki Onda ( Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway , Psycho-Pass 3 ) is designing the characters and serving as one of the chief animation directors with Chiyoko Sakamoto . Hiroki Uchida is the 3D director. Masafumi Mima is directing the sound, and Akio Dobashi ( Initial D: Legend films, Sisters of Wellber , Dance in the Vampire Bund ) is composing the music. Yū Serizawa performs the opening theme song "JUNGLE FIRE feat. MOTSU ," and Himika Akaneya performs the ending theme song "Stereo Sunset (Prod. AmPm )."

The series takes place in the 2020s, when self-driving cars are ubiquitous in Japan. The manga centers on Kanata Livington, a Japanese driver who goes back to Japan after graduating at the top of his class at a racing school in England. The series also focuses on the MFG, a racing circuit on public roads that has garnered attention worldwide.

Shigeno ( Initial D ) launched the MF Ghost manga in Kodansha 's Young Magazine in September 2017. The 18th compiled volume shipped in Japan on October 5. Kodansha Comics and Comixology are publishing the manga in English. The manga went on hiatus in November 2022 due to Shigeno's poor health, but returned on February 20. The manga had gone back on hiatus in April, and returned in June, and started its "final battle."

