Hulu Reveals New Trailer for Disney's Live-Action/Anime Dragons of Wonderhatch Series

Hulu shared a new trailer on Monday for the upcoming hybrid live-action/anime fantasy adventure project Dragons of Wonderhatch ( Wonderhatch -Sora-Tobu Ryū no Shima- ) and revealed the series will also stream on the platform in the U.S.

The live-action segments depict the "real world" while the anime segments depict another world where dragons live. Disney+ will premiere the series on December 20.

© Disney

The main leads are Nagi, a high school girl in the real world, and Tyme, a boy who lives in another world where dragonriders hear the cries of dragons and communicate with them. Film actressplays Nagi, and film actor(live-action) plays Tyme.plays Nagi's friend Son, andplays the dragonrider Akuta.

Additional live-action cast members include:

Previously announced anime cast members include:

Kenjiro Tsuda as Gyro

as Gyro Shunsuke Takeuchi as Gafin

as Gafin Yu Shimamura as Kate, the deputy commander of Akuta's unit

as Kate, the deputy commander of Akuta's unit Kenta Miyake as Byce, a member of Akuta's unit

as Byce, a member of Akuta's unit Jun Fukuyama as Gatz, a member of Akuta's unit

as Gatz, a member of Akuta's unit Shimba Tsuchiya as Maul, a boy from Upananta who still believes beyond any reason in the existence of another world

Kyōta Fujimoto , Takamasa Ōe , and Anna Kawahara wrote the scripts for the project, and Teruhisa Yamamoto , Hitoshi Itou , and Hideyuki Wakuta as the producers. C & I Entertainment (live-action Rurouni Kenshin , Tokyo Zombie films) is credited as the production company. Production I.G is producing the anime portion of the project.

Kentarō Hagiwara (live-action Tokyo Ghoul film) is directing the project after spending five years developing it, and Takashi Otsuka ( Precure franchise, One Piece Stampede ) is directing the anime segments. Posuka Demizu ( The Promised Neverland (manga) is drafting the original character designs and concept art.