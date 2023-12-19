×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Hulu Reveals New Trailer for Disney's Live-Action/Anime Dragons of Wonderhatch Series

posted on by Anita Tai
Hybrid series debuts on Hulu, Disney+ on December 20

Hulu shared a new trailer on Monday for the upcoming hybrid live-action/anime fantasy adventure project Dragons of Wonderhatch (Wonderhatch -Sora-Tobu Ryū no Shima-) and revealed the series will also stream on the platform in the U.S.

The live-action segments depict the "real world" while the anime segments depict another world where dragons live. Disney+ will premiere the series on December 20.

concept3
© Disney
The main leads are Nagi, a high school girl in the real world, and Tyme, a boy who lives in another world where dragonriders hear the cries of dragons and communicate with them. Film actress Sena Nakajima plays Nagi, and film actor Daiken Okudaira (live-action Insomniacs After School) plays Tyme. Yoshito Emmanuelle plays Nagi's friend Son, and Mackenyu Arata plays the dragonrider Akuta.

Additional live-action cast members include:

Previously announced anime cast members include:

Kyōta Fujimoto, Takamasa Ōe, and Anna Kawahara wrote the scripts for the project, and Teruhisa Yamamoto, Hitoshi Itou, and Hideyuki Wakuta as the producers. C & I Entertainment (live-action Rurouni Kenshin, Tokyo Zombie films) is credited as the production company. Production I.G is producing the anime portion of the project.

Kentarō Hagiwara (live-action Tokyo Ghoul film) is directing the project after spending five years developing it, and Takashi Otsuka (Precure franchise, One Piece Stampede) is directing the anime segments. Posuka Demizu (The Promised Neverland (manga) is drafting the original character designs and concept art.

Source: Hulu's YouTube channel

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives