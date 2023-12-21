Exclusive: H.P. Lovecraft's The Mountains of Madness Manga Gets Deluxe Edition

Image courtesy of Dark Horse Comics

Kyōki no Sanmyaku ni te

announced on Thursday that it will launch a Deluxe Edition of's) manga in bookstores on June 26 and comic shops on Jun 27.

The Deluxe Edition will feature the complete story. It will also include eight full color illustrations, a tip-in title page with silver ink, a sewn-in bookmark ribbon, wraparound cover art, and soft touch lamination with spot gloss.

The manga is an adaptation of the famous H.P. Lovecraft science-fiction horror novella published in 1936. The company describes the Deluxe Edition:

In 1931, an expedition team arrives at a campsite in Antarctica to find its crew of men and sled dogs dead and strewn about. Some are hideously mangled, as if done in rage. Some have been dissected in a curious and cold-blooded manner. One man is missing. But a still more horrific sight is the star-shaped mound of snow nearby, for under its five points is another mass grave—and what lies there is not remotely human. At The Mountains Of Madness is a journey into the core of Lovecraft's Cthulhu Mythos—into the deep caverns and even deeper time of the dead continent where the secret history of our planet is preserved. Since it was first published in Astounding Stories during the classic pulp era, At The Mountains Of Madness has influenced both horror and science fiction worldwide. Now, fans of Lovecraft and of Gou Tanabe can experience the story in all its eerie, picturesque detail in this lovingly designed and beautifully presented Deluxe Edition manga collection.

Dark Horse Comics began releasing Tanabe's At The Mountains Of Madness manga in June 2019. The series was nominated for Best Comic by the 46th Angoulême International Comics Festival in 2019. It won the Prix Asie de la Critique ACBD 2019 award. The series was also nominated for the 22nd Annual Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize in February 2018. Kadokawa published the four-volume manga between October 2016 and December 2017.

Tanabe launched Short Stories about Dreamlands , a series based on H.P. Lovecraft 's Dream Cycle stories, a set of short stories he published from 1918 to 1932 set in his fantastical Dreamlands setting, on November 10.

Dark Horse Comics previously published his manga of H.P. Lovecraft's The Hound and Other Stories in August 2017, which includes "The Hound," "The Temple," and "The Nameless City."

Source: Email correspondence