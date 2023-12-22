×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, December 11-17

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The Apothecary Diaries ranks at #10 for 1st time at 2.4%

mary-and-the-witch-flower
Image via GKIDS
© 2017 M.F.P.
Studio Ponoc and Hiromasa Yonebayashi's Mary and The Witch's Flower anime film aired on NTV on Friday, December 15 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 6.0% rating.

This week's episode of the live-action series adaptation of Hinako Ashihara's Sexy Tanaka-san manga aired on NTV on Sunday, December 17 at 10:30 p.m., and it earned a 6.6% rating.



Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV December 17 (Sun) 18:30 30 min.
7.9
Detective Conan NTV December 16 (Sat) 18:00 30 min.
6.3
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV December 17 (Sun) 18:00 30 min.
5.9
Firefighter Daigo: Rescuer in Orange NTV December 16 (Sat) 17:30 30 min.
4.3
Doraemon TV Asahi December 16 (Sat) 17:00 30 min.
4.1
Frieren: Beyond Journey's End NTV December 15 (Fri) 23:15 30 min.
4.0
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi December 16 (Sat) 16:30 30 min.
3.5
One Piece Fuji TV December 17 (Sun) 09:30 30 min.
3.2
Soaring Sky! Pretty Cure TV Asahi December 17 (Sun) 08:30 30 min.
2.6
The Apothecary Diaries NTV December 16 (Sat) 00:55 30 min.
2.4
Pokémon Horizons: The Series TV Tokyo December 15 (Fri) 18:55 30 min.
1.7

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

follow-up of Japanese Animation TV Ranking, December 4-10
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives