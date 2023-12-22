News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, December 11-17
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The Apothecary Diaries ranks at #10 for 1st time at 2.4%
Studio Ponoc and Hiromasa Yonebayashi's Mary and The Witch's Flower anime film aired on NTV on Friday, December 15 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 6.0% rating.
This week's episode of the live-action series adaptation of Hinako Ashihara's Sexy Tanaka-san manga aired on NTV on Sunday, December 17 at 10:30 p.m., and it earned a 6.6% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|December 17 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|December 16 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|December 17 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|Firefighter Daigo: Rescuer in Orange
|NTV
|December 16 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|December 16 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
|NTV
|December 15 (Fri)
|23:15
|30 min.
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|December 16 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|December 17 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
|Soaring Sky! Pretty Cure
|TV Asahi
|December 17 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|The Apothecary Diaries
|NTV
|December 16 (Sat)
|00:55
|30 min.
|Pokémon Horizons: The Series
|TV Tokyo
|December 15 (Fri)
|18:55
|30 min.
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)