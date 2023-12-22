Japanese Animation TV Ranking, December 11-17

Image via GKIDS © 2017 M.F.P.

and'sanime film aired onon Friday, December 15 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 6.0% rating.

This week's episode of the live-action series adaptation of Hinako Ashihara 's Sexy Tanaka-san manga aired on NTV on Sunday, December 17 at 10:30 p.m., and it earned a 6.6% rating.





The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)