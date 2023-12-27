Engage Kill Smartphone Game for Engage Kiss Franchise Ends Service on March 21

Game launched on March 1 earlier this year

The official website for's, the smartphone game of itsmultimedia project, announced on Wednesday that the game will end service on March 21.

The game launched on March 1.

Arisa Kōri voices the game's main character Chloe Tan.

The television anime of Project Engage titled Engage Kiss premiered on the Tokyo MX , Tochigi TV , Gunma TV , BS11 , Asahi Broadcasting Corporation TV, and Mētele channels on July 2. A-1 Pictures produced the "completely unpredictable romantic comedy." Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired, and began streaming an English dub for the anime in August 2022.

The anime is set in Baylong City, an artificial island city established, outside of any country's jurisdiction, in the Pacific Ocean to exploit local natural resources. In particular, the mining of the new energy resource orgonium has resulted in an outbreak of "D disasters" by demons in the city. Private military companies (PMCs) are tasked with dealing with these incidents.

The protagonist Shū runs a small PMC, though his spending habits have left him constantly penniless. A demon girl named Kisara does contract work at Shū's office and is constantly worried for him. Kisara attends a high school in Baylong City, and does everything from clerical work to household chores with confidence. Meanwhile, Ayano is Shū's ex-girlfriend, an elite agent, and a former work colleague in a major PMC that Shū used to work for.

