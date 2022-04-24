Engage Kiss Comedy Anime Unveils More Cast & Staff, July 2 Debut, halca's Opening Song, Square Enix Game App in 1st Video

The first live-streamed special for A-1 Pictures ' "completely unpredictable romantic comedy" television anime Engage Kiss debuted the anime's first full promotional video and first key visual on Sunday. The video announces and previews halca 's opening theme song "Dare-Kare Scramble" (Everyone, Scramble), and it also announces a new cast member, more staff members, and the July 2 premiere for the anime. The anime is part of Project Engage, and Aniplex announced the project's Engage Kill smartphone game by Square Enix .

Rumi Okubo plays the character Sharon Holygrail:

Tomoya Tanaka ( ēlDLIVE assistant director, Visual Prison ) is directing the anime at A-1 Pictures . Shunsaku Yano ( Try Knights , Record of Grancrest War ) is in charge of the world setting. Masaaki Takiyama ( Fate/Extra Last Encore , Nyaruko: Crawling with Love! ) is serving as both animation character designer and chief animation director. Chiaki Furuzumi ( Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld Part 2 , Black Butler: Book of the Atlantic ) is also the sub-character designer and chief animation director. Yoshiaki Fujisawa ( The Eccentric Family , GATE , Love Live! School idol project , Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation ) is composing the music.

The other staff members include:

The anime wil premiere on the Tokyo MX , Tochigi TV , Gunma TV , BS11 , Asahi Broadcasting Corporation TV, and Mētele channels on Saturday, July 2 at 26:30 (effectively, July 3 at 2:30 a.m.) The anime's next live-streamed special will be on June 4.

Square Enix is producing the Engage Kill smartphone game, which will feature the heroine Chloe Tan. Arisa Kōri voices Chloe:

The anime is set in Baylong City, an artificial island city established, outside of any country's jurisdiction, in the Pacific Ocean to exploit local natural resources. In particular, the mining of the new energy resource orgonium has resulted in an outbreak of "D disasters" by demons in the city. Private military companies (PMCs) are tasked with dealing with these incidents.

The protagonist Shū runs a small PMC, though his spending habits have left him constantly penniless. A demon girl named Kisara does contract work at Shū's office and is constantly worried for him. Kisara attends a high school in Baylong City, and does everything from clerical work to household chores with confidence. Meanwhile, Ayano is Shū's ex-girlfriend, an elite agent, and a former work colleague in a major PMC that Shū used to work for.

The anime stars Sōma Saitō as Shu Ogata (right in visual above), Saya Aizawa as Kisara (center), and Lynn as Ayano Yugiri (left).

As previously announced, Fumiaki Maruto , best known for the Saenai Heroine no Sodate-kata light novels and the White Album 2 visual novels, is both writing and supervising the scripts for the anime. Date A Live and Hyperdimension Neptunia illustrator Tsunako is designing the characters.

Sources: Press release