Fullmetal Alchemist Mobile Game Ends Service on March 29

Fullmetal Alchemist Mobile

announced on Wednesday that its game will end service on March 29.

The game launched in August 2022.

The game tells the story of Hiromu Arakawa 's Fullmetal Alchemist series with full voice-acting and scenes featuring 3DCG and new animation.

Nana Mizuki performed the game's theme song "Spiral."

The 20th anniversary of Arakawa's Fullmetal Alchemist was on July 12, 2021.

Arakawa's Fullmetal Alchemist manga ran in Monthly Shonen Gangan from 2001 to 2010. Viz Media released the series, as well as related novels and art books, in North America. The manga inspired television anime adaptations in 2003 and 2009, two OVAs, two anime films, and a live-action film. Two live-action sequel films launched commemorating the 20th anniversary of the franchise . Hagane no Renkinjutsushi: Kanketsu-hen - Fukushūsha Scar opened in May 2022 and Hagane no Renkinjutsushi: Kanketsu-hen - Saigo no Rensei opened in June 2022. Similar to the 2003 Fullmetal Alchemist anime, the 2009 Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood anime is based on Hiromu Arakawa 's original manga, although the latter hews closer to the manga's story and ending.