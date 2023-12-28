Kazuhisa Kondō's Mobile Suit Gundam 0079 Episode Luna II Manga Ends on January 26

Image via Gundam Ace magazine's website © Kazuhisa Kondō, Kadokawa

Mobile Suit Gundam 0079 Episode Luna II

The February 2024 issue of'smagazine revealed on Monday that'smanga will end in the magazine's next issue on January 26.

Kondō launched the manga in Gundam Ace in November 2022. The manga tells a previously untold story from Kondō's Mobile Suit Gundam 0079 manga.

Kondō is known for his manga set during the Universal Century timeline of the original Mobile Suit Gundam , and for his military aesthetic and realism in portraying weapons and warfare in the Gundam universe. He drew the 12-volume Mobile Suit Gundam 0079 manga adaptation of the original anime, as well as the Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam manga adaptation. He also drew the Sidestory of Gundam Zeta manga, which portrays a different beginning to Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam . Additionally, he drew and wrote the Mobile Suit Vor!! and Operation Buran U.C.0079 manga.

Kondō launched the MS Senki Reboot manga in July 2017. The series reboots the previous MS Senki: Kidō Senshi Gundam 0079 Gaiden manga with Kondō's art and Masaya Takahashi 's story, which ran in Kodansha 's Comic BomBom magazine from 1984 to 1985.

Kondō launched the original Mobile Suit Gundam: The Revival of Zeon manga in Kadokawa 's Newtype 100% Comics in 1988, and launched the Mobile Suit Gundam : New Revival of Zeon manga in Gundam Ace in 2010.

Kondō's most recent work, the Mobile Suit Gundam : Zeon no Saikō Shinshō Remnant One (The Revival of Zeon: Remnant One) manga, launched in Gundam Ace in January 2020 and ended in July 2022.



Source: Gundam Ace February 2024 issue





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.