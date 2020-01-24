Kazuhisa Kondō Draws New Gundam Manga

Kazuhisa Kondō 's Mobile Suit Gundam : Zeon no Saikō Shinshō Prologue (The Revival of Zeon: New Prologue Chapter) manga debuted in this year's March issue of Kadokawa 's Gundam Ace magazine on Friday. The manga's regular serialization will start in the magazine's next issue on February 26. Hajime Yatate and Yoshiyuki Tomino are credited with the original work.

Kondō launched the original Mobile Suit Gundam: The Revival of Zeon manga (seen right) in Kadokawa 's Newtype 100% Comics in 1988, and launched the Mobile Suit Gundam : New Revival of Zeon manga in Gundam Ace in 2010.

Kondō is known for his manga set during the Universal Century timeline of the original Mobile Suit Gundam , and for his military aesthetic and realism in portraying weapons and warfare in the Gundam universe. He drew the Mobile Suit Gundam 0079 manga adaptation of the original anime, as well as the Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam manga adaptation. He also drew the Sidestory of Gundam Zeta manga, which portrays a different beginning to Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam . Additionally, he drew and wrote the Mobile Suit Vor!! and Operation Buran U.C.0079 manga.

Kondō launched the MS Senki Reboot manga in July 2017. The series reboots the previous MS Senki: Kidō Senshi Gundam 0079 Gaiden manga with Kondō's art and Masaya Takahashi 's story, which ran in Kodansha 's Comic BomBom magazine from 1984 to 1985.