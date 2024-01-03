×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Akuyaku Reijo Tensei Oji-san TV Anime Confirmed

posted on by Alex Mateo
Creator Michiro Ueyama, manga's 6th volume confirmed announcement on Thursday

akuyakureijo
Image via Amazon
© Michiro Ueyama, Shonengahosha
Michiro Ueyama confirmed on Twitter on Thursday that his Akuyaku Reijō Tensei Oji-san (The Middle-Aged Man that Reincarnated as a Villainess) manga is getting a television anime adaptation. The manga's sixth compiled book volume, which shipped on Thursday, confirms the announcement.

The manga centers on Kenzaburō Tondabayashi, a 52-year-old public servant who one day gets into a traffic accident. When he regains consciousness, he finds himself reincarnated into a fantasy world's academy, reborn now as the haughty Grace Auvergne, daughter of a duke.

Ueyama launched the manga in Shonengahosha's Monthly Youngking Ours GH magazine in March 2020.

Ueyama's manga titles include Zoids and Tsumanuda Fight Town. Viz Media published Zoids in English, and JManga and Kadokawa's BookWalker manga website and app both released Tsumanuda Fight Town digitally.

Source: Michiro Ueyama's Twitter account

follow-up of Akuyaku Reijo Tensei Oji-san Manga Listed With Anime
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

this article has been modified since it was originally posted; see change history

News homepage / archives