News
Akuyaku Reijo Tensei Oji-san TV Anime Confirmed
posted on by Alex Mateo
Creator Michiro Ueyama, manga's 6th volume confirmed announcement on Thursday
Michiro Ueyama confirmed on Twitter on Thursday that his Akuyaku Reijō Tensei Oji-san (The Middle-Aged Man that Reincarnated as a Villainess) manga is getting a television anime adaptation. The manga's sixth compiled book volume, which shipped on Thursday, confirms the announcement.
Ueyama's manga titles include Zoids and Tsumanuda Fight Town. Viz Media published Zoids in English, and JManga and Kadokawa's BookWalker manga website and app both released Tsumanuda Fight Town digitally.
The manga centers on Kenzaburō Tondabayashi, a 52-year-old public servant who one day gets into a traffic accident. When he regains consciousness, he finds himself reincarnated into a fantasy world's academy, reborn now as the haughty Grace Auvergne, daughter of a duke.
Ueyama launched the manga in Shonengahosha's Monthly Youngking Ours GH magazine in March 2020.
Ueyama's manga titles include Zoids and Tsumanuda Fight Town. Viz Media published Zoids in English, and JManga and Kadokawa's BookWalker manga website and app both released Tsumanuda Fight Town digitally.
Source: Michiro Ueyama's Twitter account
discuss this in the forum |
this article has been modified since it was originally posted; see change history