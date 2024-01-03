Akuyaku Reijo Tensei Oji-san TV Anime Confirmed

Image via Amazon © Michiro Ueyama, Shonengahosha

confirmed onon Thursday that his(The Middle-Aged Man that Reincarnated as a Villainess) manga is getting a television anime adaptation. The manga's sixth compiled book volume, which shipped on Thursday, confirms the announcement.

The manga centers on Kenzaburō Tondabayashi, a 52-year-old public servant who one day gets into a traffic accident. When he regains consciousness, he finds himself reincarnated into a fantasy world's academy, reborn now as the haughty Grace Auvergne, daughter of a duke.

Ueyama launched the manga in Shonengahosha 's Monthly Youngking Ours GH magazine in March 2020.

Ueyama's manga titles include Zoids and Tsumanuda Fight Town . Viz Media published Zoids in English, and JManga and Kadokawa 's BookWalker manga website and app both released Tsumanuda Fight Town digitally.

