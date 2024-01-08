Pon no Michi Original Anime Gets 'Unofficial' Spinoff Manga

Kodansha 's YanMaga Web website launched Jun Endō and the Pon no Michi Production Committee 's Pon no Michi : Ryūkyoku Shānyū-hen (The Way of Pon: Ryūkyoku Shānyū Arc) manga, a spinoff of the original mahjong anime Pon no Michi , on Monday.

Image via YanMaga Web © KODANSHA Ltd., Jun Endō, Pon no Michi Production Committee

The above image's caption says: Pon no Michi anime's "Official 'Unauthorized' Overdone Spinoff!." The original anime tells the story of five high school girls who live in a mahjong parlor in Hiroshima Prefecture's Onomichi City. Endō describes the spinoff manga:

This is NOT an "If" story of those high school girls 10 years after. The title and characters are similar, but it's different! So please forgive me! An unofficial spinoff that shows the circumstances of adults begins.

Tsukasa Unohana ( Anima Yell! ) also launched a manga adaptation of the original anime in Kodansha 's Nakayoshi magazine on September 1. Kodansha will publish the manga's compiled book volume on January 12.

© IIS-P／ぽんのみち製作委員会

The anime debuted on January 5 in the "Animeism" programming block on, and

The anime stars:

The anime is set in Hiroshima Prefecture's Onomichi City, where a high school student Nashiko Jippensha was kicked out of her house. Without a place to play with her friends, she learns that the mahjong parlor that her father used to run is now vacant. She fixes the mahjong parlor and turns it into a place where she and her friends can have fun, cook, have tea, and sometimes play mahjong.

IIS-P is credited for the original story. Tatsuma Minamikawa ( Fire Force , Fairy Tail: Dragon Cry ) is directing and writing the anime's scripts at OLM . Negi Haruba ( The Quintessential Quintuplets original creator) is drafting the original character designs, and Kenji Ōta (key animation, Pokémon XY ) is adapting the designs for animation. Yūko Takahashi , Takuma Sogi , hisakuni , Rico Ohashi , Kanji Eguchi , and Shari are composing the music. Former Nogizaka46 idol group member and current professional mahjong player Kana Nakada feat. Pon no Michi All Stars is performing the opening theme song "Ponpopopon," and halca is performing the anime's ending theme song "Good Luck Waker."

Source: Yanmaga Web