Bandai Namco Filmworks to Absorb Sunrise Beyond Subsidiary in April

Image via Sunrise Beyond's website © SUNRISE BEYOND INC.

Bandai Namco Filmworks

Sunrise Beyond

Sunrise Beyond

Bandai Namco Filmworks

The official websites of the animation studiosandsimultaneously announced on Tuesday thatwill merge with, its wholly owned subsidiary, on April 1.will be dissolved, andwill take over its subsidiary's rights and obligations.

Sunrise Beyond was established in 2019 to focus on screen content production (primarily animation), IP production and utilization, and rights management. In particular, it would take over most of the production operations of IG Port's former anime studio Xebec .

The gamebiz service reported that Sunrise Beyond recorded a final loss of 94 million yen (about US$650,000) for the fiscal year ending in March 2023. It was the subsidiary's second consecutive fiscal year with a final loss. Bandai Namco Filmworks had a final profit of 5.343 billion yen (about US$37.1 million) in the same fiscal year ending in March 2023.

Sunrise Beyond and toy/hobby company Bandai Spirits produced the AMAIM Warrior at the Borderline ( Kyōkai Senki ) collaborative project in 2021. The six-episode Kyōkai Senki Kyokkō no Sōki , the project's latest work, premiered on the Bandai Spirits YouTube channel on August 10.

Sunrise Beyond is also credited for the animation production of Gundam Build Divers Re:RISE , Gundam Build Divers Re:RISE Season 2 , Gundam Build Metaverse , The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain , KING’S RAID: Successors of the Will , and the Kidō Senshi Gundam: Tekketsu no Orphans: Urðr-Hunt ( Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans : Urðr-Hunt ) mobile app spinoff.

Sources: Bandai Namco Filmworks ' website, Sunrise Beyond 's website, gamebiz via Yaraon!





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.