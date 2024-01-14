News
Anime of Eiichiro Oda's 'Monsters' Manga Unveils Cast, January 22 Debut in Trailer
posted on by Anita Tai
The One Piece YouTube channel unveiled the cast and January 22 premiere for the Monsters: 103 Mercies Dragon Damnation anime in a new trailer on Sunday. The series adapts Eiichiro Oda's "Monsters: Ippaku Sanjō Hiryū Jigoku" one-shot manga.
The cast includes (from left to right):
- Yoshimasa Hosoya as Ryuma
- Kana Hanazawa as Flare
- Hiroki Tōchi as Cyrano
- Mitsuaki Madono as D.R.
- Katsuhito Nomura as Master
Hosoya is reprising his role from the earlier voice drama adaptation.
Monsters: 103 Mercies Dragon Damnation arrives on Netflix on January 22.
Ani-One Asia describes the anime:
In a world where the only “threat” that could disrupt the peace is up in the sky. The “terror” that can cause catastrophic havoc to this world, Dragon. A legendary one-shot manga adaption by the young 19-year-old Eiichiro Oda, before the serialization of “ONE PIECE”. This is the story of the Samurai Ryuma.
Jujutsu Kaisen and Jujutsu Kaisen 0 director Sunghoo Park is directing the anime and is also in charge of composition. Park's new studio E&H production is animating the work. The anime will be the length of one episode.
The one-shot was featured in Oda's Wanted!, which is a collection of manga one-shots. Shueisha published Wanted! in Japan in 1998. Shueisha first published the one-shot in 1994 in Weekly Shonen Jump. The manga features the character Ryuma, who later appears in Oda's One Piece manga.
Sources: One Piece Official YouTube channel, Comic Natalie