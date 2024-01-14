Anime of Eiichiro Oda's 'Monsters' Manga Unveils Cast, January 22 Debut in Trailer

The One Piece YouTube channel unveiled the cast and January 22 premiere for the Monsters: 103 Mercies Dragon Damnation anime in a new trailer on Sunday. The series adapts Eiichiro Oda 's " Monsters: Ippaku Sanjō Hiryū Jigoku " one-shot manga.

Image via Monsters anime's official website

The cast includes (from left to right):

Hosoya is reprising his role from the earlier voice drama adaptation.

Monsters: 103 Mercies Dragon Damnation arrives on Netflix on January 22.

Ani-One Asia describes the anime:

In a world where the only “threat” that could disrupt the peace is up in the sky. The “terror” that can cause catastrophic havoc to this world, Dragon. A legendary one-shot manga adaption by the young 19-year-old Eiichiro Oda , before the serialization of “ ONE PIECE ”. This is the story of the Samurai Ryuma.

Jujutsu Kaisen and Jujutsu Kaisen 0 director Sunghoo Park is directing the anime and is also in charge of composition. Park's new studio E&H production is animating the work. The anime will be the length of one episode.

The one-shot was featured in Oda's Wanted! , which is a collection of manga one-shots. Shueisha published Wanted! in Japan in 1998. Shueisha first published the one-shot in 1994 in Weekly Shonen Jump . The manga features the character Ryuma, who later appears in Oda's One Piece manga.