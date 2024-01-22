Uoyama Launches New Sibling Cafe Manga

Kogure Kyōdai no Tomurai Kissa debuts on January 26

Uoyama revealed on Twitter on Sunday a new manga Kogure Kyōdai no Tomurai Kissa ( Kogure Sister & Brother's Requiem Cafe ) that will launch in Shinchosha 's Kurage Bunch magazine on January 26.

Image via Uoyama's Twitter account © Uoyama, Shinchosha

Uoyama ended the Hinata-san, Hoshino Desu . (Miss Hinata, It's Me, Hoshino) manga on July 26. The artist launched the manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine and on Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket website in August 2022. Kodansha published the manga's fourth compiled book volume on September 13.

Uoyama launched the Love's in Sight! ( Yankee-kun to Hakujō Girl ) manga on pixiv , Nico Nico Seiga , and Manga Hack in June 2018, and ended it in February 2022. Kodansha published the manga's eighth and final compiled book volume in May 2022. Viz Media licensed the manga, and debuted the first volume in April 2023.