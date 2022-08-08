Love's in Sight!'s Uoyama Launches New Manga on August 3

Hinata-san, Hoshino desu. manga centers on relationship between reliable guy, shut-in girl

The combined 36th and 37th issue of Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine launched a new manga titled Hinata-san, Hoshino desu. (Miss Hinata, It's Me, Hoshino) by Uoyama on Wednesday. The manga is also available on Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket website.

The manga's story begins one month after the start of high school classes. Misaki Hoshino, a freshman high school student, is marked as the most reliable person in his class. He is assigned to deliver some class handouts to Momo Hinata, a classmate who has not yet attended school. He finds out that Momo has not set foot in the outside world, and has been a shut-in for three years. But when they meet, Momo's everyday life begins to change.

Uoyama launched the Love's in Sight! ( Yankee-kun to Hakujō Girl ) manga on pixiv , Nico Nico Seiga , and Manga Hack in June 2018, and ended it on February 26. Kodansha published the manga's eighth and final compiled book volume on May 23. Viz Media licensed the manga, and will debut it in spring 2023.