Uoyama's 'Hinata-san, Hoshino desu.' Manga Ends in 5 Chapters

Hinata-san, Hoshino desu.

This year's 29th issue of'srevealed on Wednesday that's(Miss Hinata, It's Me, Hoshino) manga will end in five chapters.

The manga's story begins one month after the start of high school classes. Misaki Hoshino, a freshman high school student, is marked as the most reliable person in his class. He is assigned to deliver some class handouts to Momo Hinata, a classmate who has not yet attended school. He finds out that Momo has not set foot in the outside world, and has been a shut-in for three years. But when they meet, Momo's everyday life begins to change.

Uoyama launched the manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine and on Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket website in August 2022. Kodansha published the manga's third compiled book volume on June 15.

Uoyama launched the Love's in Sight! ( Yankee-kun to Hakujō Girl ) manga on pixiv , Nico Nico Seiga , and Manga Hack in June 2018, and ended it in February 2022. Kodansha published the manga's eighth and final compiled book volume in May 2022. Viz Media licensed the manga, and debuted the first volume on April 18.