Haruka Suzuki's Chikomaru Manga Gets Short Anime on YouTube

Anime about pitiable hamster streams episode 0 online

Shogakukan-Shueisha Productions Co. Ltd. began streaming on Thursday a new short anime based on Haruka Suzuki 's Chikomaru 4-panel manga. The company's YouTube channel is streaming episode 0.

Hana Sato stars as Chikomaru. Tsuyoshi Koyama plays Kirin. The anime follows the pitiable hamster Chikomaru, who lives in a place with a thin floor.

Original creator Suzuki is the writer, director, and character designer at Pie in the sky . Hiromi Kikuta ( Haikyu!! ) is the sound director at dugout . Shōta Yaso is credited for sound effects. Satoshi Matsuda is credited for the recording. Kotori Koiwai performs the theme song "Kyō wa Nani Suru."

Suzuki launched the manga on Shogakukan 's Sunday Web Every in 2021.