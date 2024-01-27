×
Japan's Video Game Rankings, January 15-21

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 at #1, Another Code: Recollection debuts at #4

Japan's Game Ranking: January 15-21

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 PS5 Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Sony Interactive Entertainment October 20, 2023 30,220 243,612
2 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyū wa Kibō de Mawatteru! Konami November 16, 2023 16,733 936,936
3 NSw Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo October 20, 2023 16,654 1,687,342
4 NSw Another Code: Recollection Nintendo January 19 15,741 15,741
5 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 8,267 5,680,781
6 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 5,790 7,673,551
7 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 5,788 3,424,744
8 NSw Pokémon Scarlet/Violet Nintendo November 18, 2022 5,670 5,278,988
9 NSw Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince Square Enix December 1, 2023 5,581 534,841
10 NSw Pikmin 4 Nintendo July 21, 2023 5,438 1,161,358
11 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 5,135 5,429,917
12 NSw Pokémon Scarlet/Violet + The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Nintendo November 18, 2023 4,907 99,747
13 PS5 The Last of Us Part II Remastered Sony Interactive Entertainment January 19 4,364 4,364
14 NSw Splatoon 3 Nintendo September 9, 2022 3,981 4,213,961
15 NSw Jinsei Game for Nintendo Switch Takara Tomy October 6 3,847 177,498
16 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5, 2020 3,732 1,234,901
17 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo May 12 3,060 1,944,981
18 NSw Nintendo Switch Sports Nintendo April 29, 2022 2,816 1,262,600
19 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 2,761 3,517,292
20 NSw Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival Bandai Namco Entertainment September 22, 2022 2,670 293,114

Source: Famitsu

