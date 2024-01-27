News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, January 15-21
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 at #1, Another Code: Recollection debuts at #4
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|PS5
|Marvel's Spider-Man 2
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|October 20, 2023
|30,220
|243,612
|2
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyū wa Kibō de Mawatteru!
|Konami
|November 16, 2023
|16,733
|936,936
|3
|NSw
|Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|Nintendo
|October 20, 2023
|16,654
|1,687,342
|4
|NSw
|Another Code: Recollection
|Nintendo
|January 19
|15,741
|15,741
|5
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|8,267
|5,680,781
|6
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|5,790
|7,673,551
|7
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|5,788
|3,424,744
|8
|NSw
|Pokémon Scarlet/Violet
|Nintendo
|November 18, 2022
|5,670
|5,278,988
|9
|NSw
|Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince
|Square Enix
|December 1, 2023
|5,581
|534,841
|10
|NSw
|Pikmin 4
|Nintendo
|July 21, 2023
|5,438
|1,161,358
|11
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|5,135
|5,429,917
|12
|NSw
|Pokémon Scarlet/Violet + The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero
|Nintendo
|November 18, 2023
|4,907
|99,747
|13
|PS5
|The Last of Us Part II Remastered
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|January 19
|4,364
|4,364
|14
|NSw
|Splatoon 3
|Nintendo
|September 9, 2022
|3,981
|4,213,961
|15
|NSw
|Jinsei Game for Nintendo Switch
|Takara Tomy
|October 6
|3,847
|177,498
|16
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2020
|3,732
|1,234,901
|17
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|Nintendo
|May 12
|3,060
|1,944,981
|18
|NSw
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|Nintendo
|April 29, 2022
|2,816
|1,262,600
|19
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|2,761
|3,517,292
|20
|NSw
|Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|September 22, 2022
|2,670
|293,114
Source: Famitsu