Japan's Video Game Rankings, January 22-28

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth PS5 debuts at #1, PS4 at #3

Japan's Game Ranking: January 22-28

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 PS5 Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Sega January 26 102,940 102,940
2 NSw Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island Spike Chunsoft January 25 85,424 85,424
3 PS4 Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Sega January 26 77,134 77,134
4 PS5 Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Sony Interactive Entertainment October 20, 2023 21,276 264,888
5 PS5 Tekken 8 Bandai Namco Entertainment January 26 20,516 20,516
6 NSw Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo October 20, 2023 13,628 1,700,970
7 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyū wa Kibō de Mawatteru! Konami November 16, 2023 11,882 948,818
8 NSw Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy CAPCOM January 25 10,593 10,593
9 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 7,174 5,687,955
10 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 5,526 3,430,270
11 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 5,338 7,678,889
12 NSw Another Code: Recollection Nintendo January 19 5,108 20,849
13 NSw Pokémon Scarlet/Violet Nintendo November 18, 2022 5,003 5,283,991
14 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 4,649 5,434,566
15 NSw Pikmin 4 Nintendo July 21, 2023 4,603 1,165,961
16 NSw Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince Square Enix December 1, 2023 4,004 538,845
17 NSw Pokémon Scarlet/Violet + The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Nintendo November 18, 2023 3,598 103,345
18 NSw Splatoon 3 Nintendo September 9, 2022 3,592 4,217,553
19 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5, 2020 3,429 1,238,330
20 NSw Nintendo Switch Sports Nintendo April 29, 2022 3,150 1,265,750

Source: Famitsu

