News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, January 22-28
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth PS5 debuts at #1, PS4 at #3
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|PS5
|Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
|Sega
|January 26
|102,940
|102,940
|2
|NSw
|Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island
|Spike Chunsoft
|January 25
|85,424
|85,424
|3
|PS4
|Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
|Sega
|January 26
|77,134
|77,134
|4
|PS5
|Marvel's Spider-Man 2
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|October 20, 2023
|21,276
|264,888
|5
|PS5
|Tekken 8
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|January 26
|20,516
|20,516
|6
|NSw
|Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|Nintendo
|October 20, 2023
|13,628
|1,700,970
|7
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyū wa Kibō de Mawatteru!
|Konami
|November 16, 2023
|11,882
|948,818
|8
|NSw
|Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy
|CAPCOM
|January 25
|10,593
|10,593
|9
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|7,174
|5,687,955
|10
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|5,526
|3,430,270
|11
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|5,338
|7,678,889
|12
|NSw
|Another Code: Recollection
|Nintendo
|January 19
|5,108
|20,849
|13
|NSw
|Pokémon Scarlet/Violet
|Nintendo
|November 18, 2022
|5,003
|5,283,991
|14
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|4,649
|5,434,566
|15
|NSw
|Pikmin 4
|Nintendo
|July 21, 2023
|4,603
|1,165,961
|16
|NSw
|Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince
|Square Enix
|December 1, 2023
|4,004
|538,845
|17
|NSw
|Pokémon Scarlet/Violet + The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero
|Nintendo
|November 18, 2023
|3,598
|103,345
|18
|NSw
|Splatoon 3
|Nintendo
|September 9, 2022
|3,592
|4,217,553
|19
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2020
|3,429
|1,238,330
|20
|NSw
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|Nintendo
|April 29, 2022
|3,150
|1,265,750
Source: Famitsu