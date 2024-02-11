News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, January 29-February 4
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Persona 3 Reload debuts at #1, Granblue Fantasy Re:Link at #2
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|PS5
|Persona 3 Reload
|Atlus
|February 2
|76,368
|76,368
|2
|PS5
|Granblue Fantasy Re:Link
|Cygames
|February 1
|48,754
|48,754
|3
|PS4
|Persona 3 Reload
|Atlus
|February 2
|40,024
|40,024
|4
|NSw
|Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|February 1
|25,242
|25,242
|5
|PS4
|Granblue Fantasy Re:Link
|Cygames
|February 1
|22,083
|22,083
|6
|NSw
|Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island
|Spike Chunsoft
|January 25
|18,103
|103,527
|7
|PS4
|Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
|Sega
|January 26
|16,503
|93,637
|8
|PS5
|Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
|Sega
|January 26
|15,388
|118,328
|9
|NSw
|Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|Nintendo
|October 20, 2023
|14,140
|1,715,110
|10
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyū wa Kibō de Mawatteru!
|Konami
|November 16, 2023
|11,464
|960,282
|11
|PS5
|Marvel's Spider-Man 2
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|October 20, 2023
|10,786
|275,674
|12
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|7,634
|5,695,589
|13
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|5,518
|3,435,788
|14
|PS5
|Tekken 8
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|January 26
|5,734
|25,890
|15
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|5,348
|7,684,237
|16
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|5,066
|5,439,632
|17
|NSw
|Pokémon Scarlet/Violet
|Nintendo
|November 18, 2022
|4,908
|5,288,899
|18
|NSw
|Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince
|Square Enix
|December 1, 2023
|4,853
|543,698
|19
|PS5
|Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|February 1
|4,009
|4,009
|20
|NSw
|Pikmin 4
|Nintendo
|July 21, 2023
|3,842
|1,169,803
Source: Famitsu