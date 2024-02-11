×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, January 29-February 4

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Persona 3 Reload debuts at #1, Granblue Fantasy Re:Link at #2

Japan's Game Ranking: January 29-February 4

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 PS5 Persona 3 Reload Atlus February 2 76,368 76,368
2 PS5 Granblue Fantasy Re:Link Cygames February 1 48,754 48,754
3 PS4 Persona 3 Reload Atlus February 2 40,024 40,024
4 NSw Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash Bandai Namco Entertainment February 1 25,242 25,242
5 PS4 Granblue Fantasy Re:Link Cygames February 1 22,083 22,083
6 NSw Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island Spike Chunsoft January 25 18,103 103,527
7 PS4 Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Sega January 26 16,503 93,637
8 PS5 Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Sega January 26 15,388 118,328
9 NSw Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo October 20, 2023 14,140 1,715,110
10 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyū wa Kibō de Mawatteru! Konami November 16, 2023 11,464 960,282
11 PS5 Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Sony Interactive Entertainment October 20, 2023 10,786 275,674
12 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 7,634 5,695,589
13 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 5,518 3,435,788
14 PS5 Tekken 8 Bandai Namco Entertainment January 26 5,734 25,890
15 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 5,348 7,684,237
16 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 5,066 5,439,632
17 NSw Pokémon Scarlet/Violet Nintendo November 18, 2022 4,908 5,288,899
18 NSw Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince Square Enix December 1, 2023 4,853 543,698
19 PS5 Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash Bandai Namco Entertainment February 1 4,009 4,009
20 NSw Pikmin 4 Nintendo July 21, 2023 3,842 1,169,803

Source: Famitsu

follow-up of Japan's Video Game Rankings, January 22-28
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives