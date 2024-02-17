×
News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, February 5-11

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Super Mario Bros. Wonder back at #1, Helldivers 2 debuts at #20

Japan's Game Ranking: February 5-11

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo October 20, 2023 16,978 1,732,088
2 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyū wa Kibō de Mawatteru! Konami November 16, 2023 10,254 970,536
3 NSw Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island Spike Chunsoft January 25 10,244 113,771
4 PS5 Persona 3 Reload Atlus February 2 9,686 86,054
5 PS5 Granblue Fantasy Re:Link Cygames February 1 8,448 57,202
6 PS4 Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Sega January 26 8,054 101,691
7 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 7,669 5,703,258
8 PS5 Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Sony Interactive Entertainment October 20, 2023 7,415 283,089
9 PS5 Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Sega January 26 7,164 125,492
10 PS4 Persona 3 Reload Atlus February 2 6,811 46,835
11 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 5,774 3,441,562
12 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 5,514 7,689,751
13 NSw Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash Bandai Namco Entertainment February 1 4,507 29,749
14 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 4,437 5,444,069
15 NSw Pokémon Scarlet/Violet Nintendo November 18, 2022 4,146 5,293,045
16 PS4 Granblue Fantasy Re:Link Cygames February 1 3,855 25,938
17 NSw Pikmin 4 Nintendo July 21, 2023 3,770 1,173,573
18 NSw Splatoon 3 Nintendo September 9, 2022 3,701 4,224,784
19 NSw Nintendo Switch Sports Nintendo April 29, 2022 3,418 1,271,617
20 PS5 Helldivers 2 Sony Interactive Entertainment February 8 3,358 3,358

Source: Famitsu

