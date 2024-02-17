News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, February 5-11
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Super Mario Bros. Wonder back at #1, Helldivers 2 debuts at #20
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|Nintendo
|October 20, 2023
|16,978
|1,732,088
|2
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyū wa Kibō de Mawatteru!
|Konami
|November 16, 2023
|10,254
|970,536
|3
|NSw
|Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island
|Spike Chunsoft
|January 25
|10,244
|113,771
|4
|PS5
|Persona 3 Reload
|Atlus
|February 2
|9,686
|86,054
|5
|PS5
|Granblue Fantasy Re:Link
|Cygames
|February 1
|8,448
|57,202
|6
|PS4
|Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
|Sega
|January 26
|8,054
|101,691
|7
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|7,669
|5,703,258
|8
|PS5
|Marvel's Spider-Man 2
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|October 20, 2023
|7,415
|283,089
|9
|PS5
|Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
|Sega
|January 26
|7,164
|125,492
|10
|PS4
|Persona 3 Reload
|Atlus
|February 2
|6,811
|46,835
|11
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|5,774
|3,441,562
|12
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|5,514
|7,689,751
|13
|NSw
|Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|February 1
|4,507
|29,749
|14
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|4,437
|5,444,069
|15
|NSw
|Pokémon Scarlet/Violet
|Nintendo
|November 18, 2022
|4,146
|5,293,045
|16
|PS4
|Granblue Fantasy Re:Link
|Cygames
|February 1
|3,855
|25,938
|17
|NSw
|Pikmin 4
|Nintendo
|July 21, 2023
|3,770
|1,173,573
|18
|NSw
|Splatoon 3
|Nintendo
|September 9, 2022
|3,701
|4,224,784
|19
|NSw
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|Nintendo
|April 29, 2022
|3,418
|1,271,617
|20
|PS5
|Helldivers 2
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|February 8
|3,358
|3,358
Source: Famitsu