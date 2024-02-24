News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, February 12-18
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Mario Vs. Donkey Kong debuts at #1
Japan's Game Ranking: February 12-18
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Mario Vs. Donkey Kong
|Nintendo
|February 16
|61,930
|61,930
|2
|NSw
|Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|Nintendo
|October 20, 2023
|13,036
|1,745,124
|3
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyū wa Kibō de Mawatteru!
|Konami
|November 16, 2023
|10,355
|980,891
|4
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|7,607
|5,710,865
|5
|NSw
|Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island
|Spike Chunsoft
|January 25
|7,501
|121,272
|6
|NSw
|The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak
|Nihon Falcom
|February 15
|7,160
|7,160
|7
|PS5
|Skull & Bones
|Ubisoft
|February 16
|6,635
|6,635
|8
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|5,716
|7,695,467
|9
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|5,603
|3,447,165
|10
|PS5
|Persona 3 Reload
|Atlus
|February 2
|5,308
|91,362
|11
|PS4
|Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
|Sega
|January 26
|4,734
|106,425
|12
|PS5
|Marvel's Spider-Man 2
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|October 20, 2023
|4,649
|287,738
|13
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|4,368
|5,448,437
|14
|NSw
|Pokémon Scarlet/Violet
|Nintendo
|November 18, 2022
|4,303
|5,297,348
|15
|PS5
|Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
|Sega
|January 26
|4,237
|129,729
|16
|NSw
|Splatoon 3
|Nintendo
|September 9, 2022
|4,081
|4,228,865
|17
|PS5
|Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition
|Spike Chunsoft
|February 16
|3,844
|3,844
|18
|PS5
|Granblue Fantasy Re:Link
|Cygames
|February 1
|3,652
|60,854
|19
|NSw
|Pikmin 4
|Nintendo
|July 21, 2023
|3,400
|1,176,973
|20
|PS4
|Persona 3 Reload
|Atlus
|February 2
|3,385
|50,220
Source: Famitsu