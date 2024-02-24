×
News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, February 12-18

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Mario Vs. Donkey Kong debuts at #1

Japan's Game Ranking: February 12-18

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Mario Vs. Donkey Kong Nintendo February 16 61,930 61,930
2 NSw Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo October 20, 2023 13,036 1,745,124
3 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyū wa Kibō de Mawatteru! Konami November 16, 2023 10,355 980,891
4 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 7,607 5,710,865
5 NSw Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island Spike Chunsoft January 25 7,501 121,272
6 NSw The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak Nihon Falcom February 15 7,160 7,160
7 PS5 Skull & Bones Ubisoft February 16 6,635 6,635
8 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 5,716 7,695,467
9 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 5,603 3,447,165
10 PS5 Persona 3 Reload Atlus February 2 5,308 91,362
11 PS4 Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Sega January 26 4,734 106,425
12 PS5 Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Sony Interactive Entertainment October 20, 2023 4,649 287,738
13 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 4,368 5,448,437
14 NSw Pokémon Scarlet/Violet Nintendo November 18, 2022 4,303 5,297,348
15 PS5 Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Sega January 26 4,237 129,729
16 NSw Splatoon 3 Nintendo September 9, 2022 4,081 4,228,865
17 PS5 Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition Spike Chunsoft February 16 3,844 3,844
18 PS5 Granblue Fantasy Re:Link Cygames February 1 3,652 60,854
19 NSw Pikmin 4 Nintendo July 21, 2023 3,400 1,176,973
20 PS4 Persona 3 Reload Atlus February 2 3,385 50,220

Source: Famitsu

follow-up of Japan's Video Game Rankings, February 5-11
