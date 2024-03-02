×
Japan's Video Game Rankings, February 19-25

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Crayon Shin-chan: Sumi no Machi no Shiro debuts at #2

Japan's Game Ranking: February 19-25

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Mario Vs. Donkey Kong Nintendo February 16 27,113 89,043
2 NSw Crayon Shin-chan: Sumi no Machi no Shiro Neos February 22 21,593 21,593
3 NSw Retro Game Challenge 1+2 Replay Bandai Namco Entertainment February 22 13,686 13,686
4 NSw Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo October 20, 2023 11,025 1,756,149
5 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyū wa Kibō de Mawatteru! Konami November 16, 2023 8,358 989,249
6 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 8,084 5,718,949
7 NSw Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island Spike Chunsoft January 25 6,183 127,455
8 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 5,482 3,452,647
9 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 5,433 7,700,900
10 NSw Splatoon 3 Nintendo September 9, 2022 5,230 4,234,095
11 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 4,670 5,453,107
12 NSw Yohane the Parhelion - NUMAZU in the MIRAGE - BeXide February 22 4,418 4,418
13 NSw Nintendo Switch Sports Nintendo April 29, 2022 4,006 1,278,941
14 NSw Pokémon Scarlet/Violet Nintendo November 18, 2022 3,874 5,301,222
15 PS5 Persona 3 Reload Atlus February 2 3,701 95,063
16 NSw Mario Party Superstars Nintendo October 29, 2021 3,695 1,405,024
17 PS5 Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Sony Interactive Entertainment October 20, 2023 3,428 291,166
18 PS4 Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Sega January 26 3,414 109,839
19 NSw WarioWare: Move It! Nintendo November 3 3,304 171,194
20 NSw Pikmin 4 Nintendo July 21, 2023 3,270 1,180,243

Source: Famitsu

