News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, February 19-25
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Crayon Shin-chan: Sumi no Machi no Shiro debuts at #2
Japan's Game Ranking: February 19-25
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Mario Vs. Donkey Kong
|Nintendo
|February 16
|27,113
|89,043
|2
|NSw
|Crayon Shin-chan: Sumi no Machi no Shiro
|Neos
|February 22
|21,593
|21,593
|3
|NSw
|Retro Game Challenge 1+2 Replay
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|February 22
|13,686
|13,686
|4
|NSw
|Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|Nintendo
|October 20, 2023
|11,025
|1,756,149
|5
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyū wa Kibō de Mawatteru!
|Konami
|November 16, 2023
|8,358
|989,249
|6
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|8,084
|5,718,949
|7
|NSw
|Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island
|Spike Chunsoft
|January 25
|6,183
|127,455
|8
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|5,482
|3,452,647
|9
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|5,433
|7,700,900
|10
|NSw
|Splatoon 3
|Nintendo
|September 9, 2022
|5,230
|4,234,095
|11
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|4,670
|5,453,107
|12
|NSw
|Yohane the Parhelion - NUMAZU in the MIRAGE -
|BeXide
|February 22
|4,418
|4,418
|13
|NSw
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|Nintendo
|April 29, 2022
|4,006
|1,278,941
|14
|NSw
|Pokémon Scarlet/Violet
|Nintendo
|November 18, 2022
|3,874
|5,301,222
|15
|PS5
|Persona 3 Reload
|Atlus
|February 2
|3,701
|95,063
|16
|NSw
|Mario Party Superstars
|Nintendo
|October 29, 2021
|3,695
|1,405,024
|17
|PS5
|Marvel's Spider-Man 2
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|October 20, 2023
|3,428
|291,166
|18
|PS4
|Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
|Sega
|January 26
|3,414
|109,839
|19
|NSw
|WarioWare: Move It!
|Nintendo
|November 3
|3,304
|171,194
|20
|NSw
|Pikmin 4
|Nintendo
|July 21, 2023
|3,270
|1,180,243
Source: Famitsu