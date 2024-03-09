News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, February 26-March 3
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth debuts at #1
Japan's Game Ranking: February 26-March 3
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|PS5
|Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
|Square Enix
|February 29
|262,656
|262,656
|2
|NSw
|Mario Vs. Donkey Kong
|Nintendo
|February 16
|14,480
|103,523
|3
|NSw
|Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|Nintendo
|October 20, 2023
|11,643
|1,767,792
|4
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyū wa Kibō de Mawatteru!
|Konami
|November 16, 2023
|9,708
|998,957
|5
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|9,251
|5,728,200
|6
|NSw
|Crayon Shin-chan: Sumi no Machi no Shiro
|Neos
|February 22
|7,352
|28,945
|7
|NSw
|Goblin Slayer -Another Adventurer- Nightmare Feast
|Bushiroad
|February 29
|6,822
|6,822
|8
|NSw
|Splatoon 3
|Nintendo
|September 9, 2022
|5,613
|4,239,708
|9
|NSw
|Matsurika no Kei -kEi- Tenmeiin Iden
|Idea Factory
|February 29
|5,537
|5,537
|10
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|5,468
|3,458,115
|11
|NSw
|Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island
|Spike Chunsoft
|January 25
|5,428
|132,883
|12
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|5,012
|7,705,912
|13
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|4,554
|5,457,661
|14
|PS5
|Marvel's Spider-Man 2
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|October 20, 2023
|4,005
|295,171
|15
|PS5
|Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
|Sega
|January 26
|3,652
|136,452
|16
|NSw
|Pokémon Scarlet/Violet
|Nintendo
|November 18, 2022
|3,550
|5,304,772
|17
|NSw
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|Nintendo
|April 29, 2022
|3,271
|1,282,212
|18
|NSw
|Pikmin 4
|Nintendo
|July 21, 2023
|2,965
|1,183,208
|19
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2020
|2,961
|1,253,994
|20
|PS5
|Persona 3 Reload
|Atlus
|February 2
|2,955
|98,018
Source: Famitsu