Japan's Video Game Rankings, February 26-March 3

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth debuts at #1

Japan's Game Ranking: February 26-March 3

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 PS5 Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Square Enix February 29 262,656 262,656
2 NSw Mario Vs. Donkey Kong Nintendo February 16 14,480 103,523
3 NSw Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo October 20, 2023 11,643 1,767,792
4 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyū wa Kibō de Mawatteru! Konami November 16, 2023 9,708 998,957
5 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 9,251 5,728,200
6 NSw Crayon Shin-chan: Sumi no Machi no Shiro Neos February 22 7,352 28,945
7 NSw Goblin Slayer -Another Adventurer- Nightmare Feast Bushiroad February 29 6,822 6,822
8 NSw Splatoon 3 Nintendo September 9, 2022 5,613 4,239,708
9 NSw Matsurika no Kei -kEi- Tenmeiin Iden Idea Factory February 29 5,537 5,537
10 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 5,468 3,458,115
11 NSw Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island Spike Chunsoft January 25 5,428 132,883
12 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 5,012 7,705,912
13 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 4,554 5,457,661
14 PS5 Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Sony Interactive Entertainment October 20, 2023 4,005 295,171
15 PS5 Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Sega January 26 3,652 136,452
16 NSw Pokémon Scarlet/Violet Nintendo November 18, 2022 3,550 5,304,772
17 NSw Nintendo Switch Sports Nintendo April 29, 2022 3,271 1,282,212
18 NSw Pikmin 4 Nintendo July 21, 2023 2,965 1,183,208
19 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5, 2020 2,961 1,253,994
20 PS5 Persona 3 Reload Atlus February 2 2,955 98,018

Source: Famitsu

