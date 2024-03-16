News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, March 4-10
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Unicorn Overlord Switch version debuts at #1, PS5 at #3, PS4 at #8
Japan's Game Ranking: March 4-10
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Unicorn Overlord
|Atlus
|March 8
|40,991
|40,991
|2
|PS5
|Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
|Square Enix
|February 29
|24,482
|287,138
|3
|PS5
|Unicorn Overlord
|Atlus
|March 8
|24,398
|24,398
|4
|NSw
|Fit Boxing feat. Hatsune Miku -Miku to Issho ni Exercise-
|Imagineer
|March 7
|14,128
|14,128
|5
|NSw
|Mario Vs. Donkey Kong
|Nintendo
|February 16
|13,238
|116,761
|6
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|11,669
|5,739,869
|7
|NSw
|Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|Nintendo
|October 20, 2023
|11,417
|1,779,209
|8
|PS4
|Unicorn Overlord
|Atlus
|March 8
|8,797
|8,797
|9
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyū wa Kibō de Mawatteru!
|Konami
|November 16, 2023
|7,053
|1,006,010
|10
|NSw
|Splatoon 3
|Nintendo
|September 9, 2022
|6,460
|4,246,168
|11
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|6,389
|3,464,504
|12
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|5,515
|7,711,427
|13
|NSw
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|Nintendo
|April 29, 2022
|5,407
|1,287,619
|14
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|4,822
|5,462,483
|15
|NSw
|Pokémon Scarlet/Violet
|Nintendo
|November 18, 2022
|4,127
|5,308,899
|16
|NSw
|Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island
|Spike Chunsoft
|January 25
|3,593
|136,476
|17
|NSw
|Crayon Shin-chan: Sumi no Machi no Shiro
|Neos
|February 22
|3,325
|32,270
|18
|NSw
|Pikmin 4
|Nintendo
|July 21, 2023
|3,323
|1,186,531
|19
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2020
|2,892
|1,256,886
|20
|NSw
|Mario Party Superstars
|Nintendo
|October 29, 2021
|2,868
|1,410,722
Source: Famitsu