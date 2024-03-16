×
Japan's Video Game Rankings, March 4-10

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Unicorn Overlord Switch version debuts at #1, PS5 at #3, PS4 at #8

Japan's Game Ranking: March 4-10

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Unicorn Overlord Atlus March 8 40,991 40,991
2 PS5 Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Square Enix February 29 24,482 287,138
3 PS5 Unicorn Overlord Atlus March 8 24,398 24,398
4 NSw Fit Boxing feat. Hatsune Miku -Miku to Issho ni Exercise- Imagineer March 7 14,128 14,128
5 NSw Mario Vs. Donkey Kong Nintendo February 16 13,238 116,761
6 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 11,669 5,739,869
7 NSw Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo October 20, 2023 11,417 1,779,209
8 PS4 Unicorn Overlord Atlus March 8 8,797 8,797
9 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyū wa Kibō de Mawatteru! Konami November 16, 2023 7,053 1,006,010
10 NSw Splatoon 3 Nintendo September 9, 2022 6,460 4,246,168
11 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 6,389 3,464,504
12 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 5,515 7,711,427
13 NSw Nintendo Switch Sports Nintendo April 29, 2022 5,407 1,287,619
14 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 4,822 5,462,483
15 NSw Pokémon Scarlet/Violet Nintendo November 18, 2022 4,127 5,308,899
16 NSw Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island Spike Chunsoft January 25 3,593 136,476
17 NSw Crayon Shin-chan: Sumi no Machi no Shiro Neos February 22 3,325 32,270
18 NSw Pikmin 4 Nintendo July 21, 2023 3,323 1,186,531
19 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5, 2020 2,892 1,256,886
20 NSw Mario Party Superstars Nintendo October 29, 2021 2,868 1,410,722

Source: Famitsu

