Akiwo Yasaka, Yu Aikawa's The Dark Maid Dominates! Manga Ends on February 28

Yami Maid ga Shihai Suru!

The Dark Maid Dominates!

The March issue of'smagazine revealed on Friday that artistand author's) manga will end in the magazine's next issue on February 28.

The manga launched in Comic Zero Sum in May 2022. Ichijinsha published the manga's first compiled book volume in December 2022, and will release the third volume on March 29.

The manga centers on a girl named Natsume Hilbright, who only recently lost her mother. Though comforted by her father and her good friends, she can't help but feel down as her first birthday without her mother approaches. But through a particular circumstance, she meets a boy called Jupiter, who names himself the prince of the netherworld, as well as his beautiful maid Grans.

Yasaka and Aikawa launched the Jingai-san no Yome manga in Ichijinsha 's Zero-Sum Online website in June 2016, and Ichijinsha published the manga's 14th and final volume in July 2022. The creators also drew the one-volume side story manga Jingai-san no Yome : Yoimachi no Miko . The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in October 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

Tokyopop previously released Aikawa's Butterfly manga in English, and ComicsOne and DrMaster released Aikawa's Dark Edge manga. Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing Aikawa and artist Haruno Atori's The Seven Princes of the Thousand-Year Labyrinth manga.