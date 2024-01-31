Seven Seas Licenses Mushoku Tensei: Special Book, Recollections, Redundant Reincarnation Novel Volumes

Special Book debuts in August, Recollections in May, Redundant Reincarnation in November

announced on Wednesday that it has licensed the, andlight novel volumes.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation – A Journey of Two Lifetimes [Special Book] will debut digitally and physically in a large-trim edition in August. The book is a collection that includes the "History of Mushoku Tensei ," short stories, a one-shot manga, an interview, and more. Kadokawa published the book in November 2022.



Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation – Recollections

Kadokawa

will debut as a digital exclusive in May. The volume collects 30 short stories, an art gallery, an author interview, and more.released the volume digitally in March 2022.

Mushoku Tensei: Redundant Reincarnation

Mushoku Tensei - Dasoku-hen -

Seven Seas Entertainment

Mushoku Tensei

Kadokawa

) will debut physically with the first volume in November as part of's Airship imprint. The volume will also be available with an early digital version. The novel is an epilogue to the original story.serialized the epilogue story in the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website from May 2015 to September 2017, after the end of the originalstory.released the story's first print volume in June 2023, and will release the second volume on May 24.

Seven Seas Entertainment licensed both the main light novel series and Yuka Fujikawa 's manga adaptation. The company also licensed Shōko Iwami 's Mushoku Tensei: Roxy Gets Serious ( Mushoku Tensei: Roxy Datte Honki desu ) spinoff manga. Seven Seas describes the "epic and influential fantasy" story of the original novels:

Kicked out by his family and wandering the streets, an unemployed 34-year-old shut-in thinks he's hit rock-bottom—just as he's hit and killed by a speeding truck! Awakening to find himself reborn as an infant in a world of swords and sorcery, but with the memories of his first life intact, Rudeus Greyrat is determined not to repeat his past mistakes. He's going to make the most of this reincarnation as he sets off on the adventure of a second lifetime!

Rifujin na Magonote initially serialized the Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō! (Let's Become Novelists!) website from 2012 to 2015. Kadokawa 's MF Books imprint then began publishing a print version in 2014. The 26th and final volume shipped in November 2022. Seven Seas Entertainment released the 25th volume in English in December 2023.

The first part of the novels' first anime adaptation premiered in January 2021, and the second part premiered in October 2021, after a delay from that July. Funimation streamed the season. Crunchyroll and Hulu are now streaming the anime, including the unaired side-story original video anime ( OVA ) episode "Eris the Goblin Slayer." The second season of the anime premiered in July 2023 and will air for two cours (two quarters of a year), with the second half airing from April to June, 2024. Crunchyroll is streaming the new season as it airs. The season will have a total of 25 episodes.

