Like A Dragon Infinite Wealth Game Ships 1 Million Copies Globally

SEGA and Ryu Ga Gotoku (RGG) Studio announced on Friday that the Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth ( Ryū ga Gotoku 8 ) adventure role-playing game has shipped more than 1 million copies globally. Eurogamer notes this makes the game the fastest-selling series in the franchise.

Sega will be giving out free in-game celebratory T-shirts to players.

The game launched on January 26 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Windows and Steam . The game sold 102,940 copies in Japan in its first three days.

RGG Studio describes the Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth game's story, stating "an unexpected chain of events sets two legendary ex-yakuza, Kasuga Ichiban and Kazuma Kiryu, on a larger-than-life adventure as dual playable protagonists." The story involves Kasuga Ichiban's journey to Honolulu to find his mother (thus marking the first international setting in the game series), and Kazuma Kiryu suffering from cancer.

The game is a direct sequel to Yakuza: Like a Dragon . Sega announced the game in September 2022 as the eighth and newest mainline entry in the Yakuza / Like A Dragon franchise.

Ex-Yakuza member Kazuma Kiryu was the protagonist of the first six Yakuza mainline games, as well as the Yakuza 0 prequel game. Yakuza: Like A Dragon , titled Ryū ga Gotoku 7: Hikari to Yami no Yukue (Yakuza 7: The Direction of Light and Dark) in Japan, starred Ichiban Kasuga. Sega released the game for PS4 in Japan in January 2020. The game shipped in the West for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Windows 10 and PC via Steam in November 2020.