Yui Kuroe Announces New Manga Project with Rei Rairaku

The Twitter account for Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket service announced on Saturday that the K manga duo Yui Kuroe and Rei Rairaku will launch a new series titled Shinde Hanami ga Sakihokoru ( And the Fruits of Your Death Will Rise Again. ) in the magazine on February 11.

Image via Manga Pocket's Twitter © Yui Kuroe, Rei Rairaku, Kodansha

Kuroe ended the Project Scard: Kemono-tachi no Seigi (The Justice of Beasts) manga in February 2021. Kuroe launched the manga in Shonen Magazine Edge in September 2020. Kodansha published the manga's one compiled volume in March 2021.

Kuroe previously drew three manga for GoHands ' K franchise with Rairaku writing the story: K: Memory of Red , K: Countdown , and K: Dream of Green . Kuroe also drew the K -Days of Blue- manga. Kuroe also drew a story for the Neo Parasyte f anthology manga, which Kodansha Comics released in English in 2016.

Rairaku wrote scripts for the K TV anime, the K: Seven Stories - The Idol K film, and the Ayaka: A Story of Bonds and Wounds anime.

Source: Manga Pocket magazine's Twitter account