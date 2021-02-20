Yui Kuroe's Project Scard: Kemono-tachi no Seigi Manga Ends

Compiled volume to ship on March 5

The March issue of Kodansha 's Shonen Magazine Edge published the final chapter on Wednesday of Yui Kuroe 's Project Scard: Kemono-tachi no Seigi (The Justice of Beasts) manga.

Kuroe launched the manga in Shonen Magazine Edge on September 17. Kodansha will publish the manga's one compiled volume on March 5.

Kuroe previously drew four manga for GoHands ' K franchise: K: Memory of Red , K: Days of Blue , K: Countdown , and K: Dream of Green . Kuroe also drew a story for the Neo Parasyte f anthology manga, which Kodansha Comics released in English in 2016.

The Project Scard franchise's story is set in the fictional "Akatsuki special ward" of Tokyo, formed as a "lawless" independent state after the Akatsuki rebellion overthrew the ward's corporate masters. Maintaining order over the ward are three organizations — Helios, Artemis, and the Public Safety Bureau — who all employ agents known as "Scard." These agents are marked with Divine Tattoos that grant them the power to turn away any bullet or blade, making them virtually invulnerable.

The franchise also includes drama CDs, character songs, and voice actor livestream programs. A television anime titled Project Scard: Praeter no Kizu ( Scar on the Praeter ) premiered on January 8. Funimation streamed the show as it aired.