Firefighter Daigo: Rescuer in Orange Manga's 1st Part Ends; Goes on Hiatus Before 2nd Part

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Masahito Soda, Kuro Tomiyama launched manga in October 2020

5megumi
© Kuro Tomiyama, Masahito Soda, Kodansha
The March issue of Kodansha's Monthly Shonen Magazine published the final chapter of the first part of Masahito Soda and Kuro Tomiyama's Megumi no Daigo: Kyūkoku no Orange (Firefighter Daigo: Rescuer in Orange) manga on Tuesday. The magazine also announced that the manga will go on hiatus before the start of the second part, but did not announce a date for the manga's return.

Soda and Tomiyama. launched the manga in Monthly Shonen Magazine in October 2020. Kodansha published the manga's first compiled book volume in April 2021, and it will release the ninth volume on February 16. The manga was nominated in the Best Shonen Manga category of the 47th Kodansha Manga Awards in 2023.

The manga's anime adaptation premiered on September 30. The anime's second cours (quarter of a year) began airing on January 6. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan, and describes the series:

The story of how three young firefighters destined to save Japan grow in spirit! Toake Daigo burns with remarkable talent and unparalleled determination. Onoda Shun struggles against the walls blocking his own path. Nakamura Yuki hopes to become one of the few female members of the special rescue corps known as "Orange." When these three young firefighters who share the goal of becoming members of Orange come together, the story of how Japan will one day be saved begins... and what looms before them is a crisis that endangers the entire country!

Viz Media published all 20 volumes of Soda's original Firefighter! Daigo of Fire Company M (Megumi no Daigo) manga. Soda serialized the original manga in Shogakukan's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine from 1995 to 1999.

Source: Monthly Shonen Magazine March issue

