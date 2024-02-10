Senpai is an Otokonoko Anime Unveils Cast, Staff at project No. 9, 2024 Debut in Video

The official website for the television anime of Pom 's Senpai is an Otokonoko ( Senpai wa Otokonoko or "this is him (can't be anyone else)") posted a video on Saturday to unveil the anime's first key visual. The video, which features the characters' voices but no animation, also announces the anime's main cast, main staff, and 2024 premiere.

© pom・JOYNET/LINE Digital Frontier・「先輩はおとこのこ」製作委員会

The main cast members are:

Shūichirō Umeda as Makoto Hanaoka

as Makoto Hanaoka Akira Sekine as Saki Aoi

as Saki Aoi Yūma Uchida as Ryūji Taiga

Shinsuke Yanagi ( Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki , The Ryuo's Work Is Never Done! ) is directing the anime at project No.9 , and Shōto Shinkai is designing the characters and also illustrated the key visual above. Yoriko Tomita ( My Dress-Up Darling , Osamake: Romcom Where The Childhood Friend Won't Lose , As Miss Beelzebub likes it. ) is in charge of the series scripts. Yukari Hashimoto ( March comes in like a lion , Mr. Osomatsu , Sarazanmai ) is composing the music.

The anime will air on Thursdays at 24:55 (effectively, Fridays at 12:55 a.m.) in the Noitamina programming block on Fuji TV and other channels. Crunchyroll will stream the anime.

Line Webtoon publishes the manga in English digitally. It describes the manga:

Can true love really overcome any obstacles? Saki, a high school student, confesses her feelings to Makoto. Taken aback, Makoto reveals his secret, but the sudden discovery doesn't seem to bother Saki who is already head over heels for him. After being rejected, Saki asks Ryuji, Makoto's childhood friend, for some advice on how to win his heart. A love triangle unfolds when Ryuji realizes that he might also have some feelings for his old friend.

Pom launched the manga on the LINE Manga app in 2019. Ichijinsha published the manga's published the seventh volume on November 24. The manga topped AnimeJapan's "Manga We Want to See Animated" poll in 2022.