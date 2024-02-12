The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World Manga Ends

Manga launched in June 2020, final volume shipped last Thursday

Image via Kodansha USA website © Nana Mikoshiba, Norihito Sasaki, Kodansha, Kodansha USA

Hyо̄ken no Majutsushi ga Sekai wo Suberu - Sekai Saikyо̄ no Majutsushi de Aru Shо̄nen wa, Majutsu Gakuin ni Nyūgaku Suru

'smanga app published the 132nd and final chapter of's manga adaptation of's) light novel series on January 31. The manga's 15th and final compiled book volume shipped last Thursday.

Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

The Arnold Academy of Magic is a school for the elite...and Ray White is just your ordinary guy. In fact, he doesn't seem particularly skilled with magic at all, and is a bit of a klutz. Which is why he has nothing to do with the rumor that one of the great magicians, the Iceblade Sorcerer, is a member of the incoming class...right?

The manga launched on Magazine Pocket in June 2020.

Mikoshiba's original story launched on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Become Novelists) website in October 2019. The light novel series debuted in July 2020, with illustrations by Riko Korie . Kodansha published the eighth novel volume in Japan in December 2023.

The novels inspired a television anime that premiered in January 2023. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and also streamed an English dub .

Source: Magazine Pocket