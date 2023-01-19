The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World Anime Reveals English Dub Cast, Premiere

Crunchyroll announced on Thursday that it is streaming the English dub for the television anime of Nana Mikoshiba 's The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World ( Hyо̄ken no Majutsushi ga Sekai wo Suberu - Sekai Saikyо̄ no Majutsushi de Aru Shо̄nen wa, Majutsu Gakuin ni Nyūgaku Suru ) light novel series on Thursday.

The English cast includes:

Marcus Stimac is directing the English dub . Bob Romans and Jameson Outlaw are the ADR engineers. Tyler Walker is supervising the script written by Jared Smith . Brandon Peters is handling ADR prep.

The series premiered on the TBS channel on January 5, and it is also running on the BS11 channel, as well as various streaming services in Japan. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.

Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

The Arnold Academy of Magic is a school for the elite...and Ray White is just your ordinary guy. In fact, he doesn't seem particularly skilled with magic at all, and is a bit of a klutz. Which is why he has nothing to do with the rumor that one of the great magicians, the Iceblade Sorcerer, is a member of the incoming class...right?

Masahiro Takata ( High-Rise Invasion , Ganbare! Odenkun ) is directing the anime at Cloud Hearts , supervising the series scripts, and directing the sound. Makoto Shimojima (Kingdom) is designing the characters.

Ayumi Kojima ( Studio Recess ) is directing the art, and Natsumi Uchida is the compositing director of photography. Natsumi Tabuchi ( Aggretsuko , My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! , The Quintessential Quintuplets ) is composing the music. Yokohama Animation Lab is supervising the animation production.

Sizuk performs the anime's opening theme song "Dystopia" and Maaya Uchida performs the ending theme song "Loudhaler."

The cast members are:

The original story launched on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Become Novelists) website in October 2019. The light novel series debuted in July 2020. Kodansha published the seventh novel volume in Japan on December 28.

The manga launched on Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket website and app in June 2020. Kodansha published the manga's 11th compiled book volume in Japan on January 6. Kodansha USA Publishing released the manga's third compiled book volume on January 3, and will release the fourth volume on February 14.

Update: Fixed some of the cast list. Thanks, harushiga and BalmungHHQ.