The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World Anime's New Video Reveals Opening Song, January 5 Debut

The official website for the television anime of Nana Mikoshiba 's The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World ( Hyо̄ken no Majutsushi ga Sekai wo Suberu - Sekai Saikyо̄ no Majutsushi de Aru Shо̄nen wa, Majutsu Gakuin ni Nyūgaku Suru ) light novel series posted a new promotional video and key visual on Thursday. The video announces and previews the anime's opening theme song, as well as its January 5 premiere.

The musical project Sizuk performs the opening theme song "Dystopia" heard in the video.

The series will premiere on the TBS channel on January 5, and it will also run on the BS11 channel, as well as various streaming services in Japan. Crunchyroll will stream the anime as it airs in Japan.

Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

The Arnold Academy of Magic is a school for the elite...and Ray White is just your ordinary guy. In fact, he doesn't seem particularly skilled with magic at all, and is a bit of a klutz. Which is why he has nothing to do with the rumor that one of the great magicians, the Iceblade Sorcerer, is a member of the incoming class...right?

The cast members are:

Masahiro Takata ( High-Rise Invasion , Ganbare! Odenkun ) is directing the anime at Cloud Hearts , supervising the series scripts, and directing the sound. Makoto Shimojima (Kingdom) is designing the characters.

Ayumi Kojima ( Studio Recess ) is directing the art, and Natsumi Uchida is the compositing director of photography. Natsumi Tabuchi ( Aggretsuko , My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! , The Quintessential Quintuplets ) is composing the music. Yokohama Animation Lab is supervising the animation production.

Maaya Uchida performs the anime's ending song "Loudhaler."

The original story launched on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Become Novelists) website in October 2019. The light novel series debuted in July 2020.

The manga launched on Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket website and app in June 2020. Kodansha published the manga's 10th compiled book volume on October 7.

