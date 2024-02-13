Neptunia: Sisters VS Sisters Game's Xbox Release Delayed to May 21

Xbox release originally slated for April 16

Image courtesy of Idea Factory International

Idea Factory announced today that the Xbox release of Compile Heart 's Neptunia Sisters vs Sisters ( Chō Jigen Game Neptune Sisters vs Sisters ) game has been delayed to May 21, as opposed to the originally announced April 16 release date.

The Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One versions will include swimsuit DLC.

The game features two new characters playable from the start, Maho and Anri, as well as an expanded photo mode.

The game's Nintendo Switch version launched in Japan on August 10 and in the West on January 23. The Switch version includes all swimsuit DLC from the Digital Deluxe Edition.

Idea Factory International released the game physically and digitally in the West for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam in January 2023.

The game launched for PS4 and PS5 in Japan on April 2022.

The game features the return of the sisters Nepgear, Uni, Rom, and Ram. This is the first game in the franchise since Cyberdimension Neptunia: 4 Goddesses Online in 2017 where these sisters have leading roles.

Source: Press release