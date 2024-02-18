×
News
Tubi TV Adds 2 More Anpanman Films, More Anime Films

posted on by Adriana Hazra
Service also added Paprika, The Sky Crawlers, more on February 1

© やなせたかし／フレーベル館・TMS・NTV ©やなせたかし／アンパンマン製作委員会2020
Streaming service Tubi began streaming the Anpanman: Dororin and the Transformation Carnival (Eiga Soreike! Anpanman Dororin to Bakeru Carnival) and Anpanman: Fluffy Furry and the Land of Clouds (Eiga Soreike! Anpanman Fuwafuwa Fuwari to Kumo no Kuni, pictured at right) films from the Anpanman franchise on February 1.

The service also added the following anime films on February 1:

Tubi had announced in April 2021 that it would stream 10 films from the Anpanman franchise with English and Spanish dubs in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Mexico. Tubi and began streaming the first of the 10 films, Anpanman: Apple Boy and Everyone's Hope, in April 2021. The service added Anpanman: Purun, the Soap Bubble in July 2021. It added seven more Anpanman films in September 2021.

The 35th film in the franchise titled Soreike! Anpanman: Baikinman to Ehon no Lulun will open on June 28.

Soreike! Anpanman Roboly to Pokapoka Present, the 34th anime film in the Anpanman franchise, opened last June and earned 113,432,810 yen (about US$788,390) in its first three days.

The Soreike! Anpanman television anime series began in 1988, and new Anpanman films have opened each summer since 1989 (except during the pandemic in 2020). The 2014 film Anpanman: Apple Boy and Everyone's Hope was the first film since Anpanman creator Takashi Yanase's death.

Source: Tubi TV's website

