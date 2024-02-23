Kenji Saito, Hiro Hata's Misumi-san wa Misukasenai Manga Ends

Supernatural romance series launched in April 2021

Image via Amazon Japan © Kenji Saito, Hiro Hata

The April issue of Akita Publishing 's Monthly Champion RED magazine published the final chapter of Kenji Saitō and Hiro Hata 's Misumi-san wa Misukasenai (Misumi's Missed Insight) manga on Monday. The magazine also announced the fourth and final volume will ship on April 18.

The series follows a high school student with psychic abilities and the beautiful classmate Misumi who is intrigued by mystery.

Saitō and Hata launched the series in Monthly Champion RED in April 2021. Akita Publishing shipped the third volume on May 18.

Saito ended the Goodbye! I'm Being Reincarnated! ( Goodbye! Isekai Tensei ) manga in December 2019. Saito and Parabora launched the manga in Kodansha 's Shōnen Magazine R in December 2017, and the manga transferred to Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Magazine in February 2019. Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga digitally in English.

Saito and Akinari Nao launched the Trinity Seven manga in Kadokawa 's Monthly Dragon Age magazine in 2011. Saito's manga Gishin Eiyuu no Amadeus (Amadeus, Hero of the False God) launched in Shōnen Magazine R in February 2019 with art by Ichitaka , and ended in its third volume in November 2020. Saito and Haruto Hino launched the Samayoeru Tensei-sha-tachi no Revival Game manga in April 2019, and ended the series in 2021.