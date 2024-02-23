Wistoria: Wand and Sword TV Anime Reveals 3 More Cast Members

The official website for the television anime adaptation of Fujino Ōmori and Toshi Aoi 's Wistoria: Wand and Sword ( Tsue to Tsurugi no Wistoria ) manga revealed three more cast members on Friday.

The new cast includes (left to right top row then bottom row in above image):

Satomi Amano as Colette Loire

as Colette Loire Masaaki Mizunaka as Zion Alster

as Zion Alster Aoi Inase as Kiki

The anime will premiere on 28 TBS networks in July.

The anime stars:

Kōhei Amasaki as Will Serfort

as Will Serfort Akira Sekine as Elfaria Alvis Serfort

Tatsuya Yoshihara (action director for Chainsaw Man ) is directing the anime at Actas and Bandai Namco Pictures . Sayaka Ono ( CROSS ANGE Rondo of Angel and Dragon ) is designing the characters and serving as chief animation director. Raita Sunaga , Yoshirou Harada , Ryou Akizuki are in charge of monster design. Hiroto Morishita is the sound director at Jinnan Studio . Yuki Hayashi ( My Hero Academia ) is composing the music at Lantis .

Kodansha USA Publishing releases the manga in English, and released the sixth volume on September 12. The company describes the story:

A new, magical dungeon-adventure fantasy series from the author of Is It Wrong to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?! To fulfill the promise he made to his childhood friend, Will Serfort enters Regarden Magic Academy with the goal of making it to the top of the magical world. There's just one problem—he doesn't know how to use magic! Will the seemingly ordinary sword in his hand be the key to unlock his true potential?

Ōmori ( Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? ) and Aoi launched the manga in Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in December 2020. Kodansha published the manga's ninth compiled book volume on February 8. The manga's "Terminalia Arc" and first part ended in May 2023 and got an epilogue chapter that June.

Sources: Wistoria: Wand and Sword anime's website, MoCa News





