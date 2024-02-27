Dopeman's Yūhei Ogino, MITA Ends Kodoku no Immortal Manga

Series launched in December 2022

Image via Amazon Japan © Yūhei Ogino, MITA, Kadokawa

The 21st issue of Kadokawa 's Young Dragon Age magazine published the final chapter of Yūhei Ogino and MITA 's Kodoku no Immortal on Monday. The second and final compiled book volume is scheduled for April 8.

The manga's "immoral x suspense" story is about a man who entered the world of compensated dating or dating for money. He gets caught up in women's desire and lust.

The creative duo launched the series in the Young Dragon Age magazine in December 2022. Kadokawa shipped the first volume on July 7.

MITA and Kajitani launched the Tokyo Neon Scandal manga on Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket website in August 2021. Kodansha published the manga's ninth volume on August 8.

Ogino and Ryō Yoshigami launched the Dopeman manga on Shinchosha 's Kurage Bunch website in March 2022. Shinchosha published the manga's third volume in June 2023. Digital publisher Comikey started publishing the manga in English in November 2022.

Source: Young Dragon Age issue 21





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.