Futari H Creator Aki Katsu Launches New Manga About Memories
posted on by Anita Tai
The April issue of Shogakukan's Monthly Big Comic Spirits magazine revealed on Tuesday that Aki Katsu will debut a new manga Wasurena Tsuma no Kimi to (With You, My Forgetful Wife) in the May issue on March 27.
The announcement teases a story about the aftermath of loved ones when someone loses all of their precious memories.
Katsu (Psychic Academy, The Vision of Escaflowne) has been drawing Futari H (Manga Sutra), which describes itself as a "love bible" or a "user's manual" for people in love, in Young Animal and Young Animal Arashi since 1997. Hakusensha published the manga's 89th compiled book volume on May 29.
Katsu launched a spinoff manga titled Futari H Another on Hakusensha's new Harem manga website in November 2018.
The original Futari H manga inspired two original video anime (OVA) series in 2002 and 2014, a live-action series in 2000, and three live-action films between 2011 and 2012. It then inspired another two live-action film adaptations in April and May 2019.
Tokyopop published Katsu's The Vision of Escaflowne, Psychic Academy, and Manga Sutra in North America. Media Blasters licensed and released the 2002 OVAs on DVD in North America under the title Step up - Love Story.
Katsu launched the 3 Partner Hajimemashita!! (We started 3 partnership!!) on Shogakukan's "e Big Comic 4" website in 2018. Seven Seas licensed the series for English publication in March 2023.
Source: Monthly Big Comic Spirits April issue