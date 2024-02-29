Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Game's Discs Printed with Wrong Labels in Asia

Game's copies distributed in Asia reported to have mislabeled discs

Square Enix 's official Asian website reported on Wednesday that its Final Fantasy VII Rebirth game's physical copies were labeled incorrectly. The game's staff explained that the cause was an error during Sony Interactive Entertainment 's manufacturing process, where the Data Disc was erroneously labeled as the "Play Disc," and the Play Disc was erroneously labeled as the "Data Disc."

Image via Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Asia website © Square Enix

The game's staff included the following instructions to correct the issue:

Insert the black disc (marked "Play Disc") into your PlayStation 5 console and install the requisite data. Follow the on-screen instructions. Once the installation is complete, insert the white disc (marked "Data Disc") to start the game.

*After the initial installation, players will only ever need to use the disc labeled "Data Disc" from step 2 to play.

The staff apologized for the inconvenience that the error has caused, and stated that Sony Interactive Entertainment is currently investigating the cause of the issue.

The game's Japanese X (formerly Twitter ) account also reported the error in the physical copy of the game's Japanese version on Wednesday.

Image via Square Enix © 1997 YOSHITAKA AMANO, SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD. All Rights Reserved.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

PlayStation

launched worldwide on Thursday on two discs for5.

Square Enix describes the game:

After escaping from the dystopian city of Midgar, Cloud and his friends set out on a journey across the planet. New adventures await in a vibrant and vast world – sprint across grassy plains on a Chocobo and explore expansive environments.

Square Enix is also offering a "twin pack" bundle including both Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth .

Square Enix released the Final Fantasy VII Remake game on PlayStation 4 in April 2020 after a delay from March 2020. The game was a PlayStation exclusive until April 10, 2021. The game's new Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade version with additional content launched in June 2021 on the PlayStation 5, in December 2021 on PC via the Epic Games Store, and in June 2022 on PC via Steam .